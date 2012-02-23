* Premiums fade on 5-, 7-years in U.S. repo market
* Fitch sees uptick in money funds' exposure to euro zone
banks
* Interbank funding rates fall ahead of ECB 3-month tender
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Feb 23 The high premiums on
five- and seven-year Treasury notes as repurchase collateral
eased on Thursday on short-covering following Wednesday's
rebound in Treasury prices.
Repo traders were paying dearly to borrow five- and
seven-year notes in exchange for cash in overnight transactions,
and the reason for the high premiums at first had appeared
elusive.
But the easing of conditions on Thursday after the rebound
in Treasury prices suggested traders had been borrowing the
notes in the repo market to back up bets that Treasury prices
would fall.
By Thursday, those who had only wanted to borrow the
securities were now being forced to buy them outright, reducing
overall demand in the repo market.
According to Roseanne Briggen, an analyst at IFR Markets, a
unit of ThomsonReuters, seven-year notes were trading at -10
basis points to -20 basis points as repo collateral, back from
their previous rate of around -200 basis points.
Meanwhile, funding pressures in Europe appeared to be easing
on Thursday, as interbank lending rates in euros and dollars
fell ahead of the European Central Bank's next liquidity tender.
The drop in interbank lending rates reflected expectations
the European Central Bank's next dose of three-year funding will
send another wave of ultra-cheap liquidity into the market.
A report from Fitch Ratings on U.S. prime money market
funds' exposure to European banks also suggested some relief for
banks in Europe. Fitch found money funds increased their
exposures to euro zone banks by 15 percent on the dollar in
December following months of steady pullback from Europe.
Fitch said the change could represent "a new equilibrium"
for money funds, which make short-term loans to European banks
by buying their commercial paper issues.
The change is coming as euro zone banks grow less reliant on
U.S. money funds.
"Even if money market fund risk aversion were to soften,
euro zone banks might have diminished appetite for MMF funding
going forward," Fitch said in the report, since European
regulators are urging banks to reduce their reliance on
short-term dollar funding.
The total amount of foreign commercial paper outstanding in
the U.S. market decreased during the week ending Feb. 22
compared with the previous week, according to data released on
Thursday by the Federal Reserve.
Key three-month interbank lending rates are at the lowest
level in over a year and are closing in on the ECB's benchmark
interest rate of 1 percent in anticipation that next Wednesday's
second offer of ECB funds will pour another half a trillion
euros into the banking system.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured euro lending between banks and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
further on Thursday to 1.014 percent from 1.021 percent, hitting
their lowest level since January last year.
Analysts said unless the demand for ECB loans was well in
excess of current expectations, there was limited scope for a
fall far below the 1 percent level with much of the liquidity
injection's impact already showing in forward prices.
Reuters polls of economists and traders showed demand was
forecast to be just under half a trillion euros.
Euribor futures showed markets were anticipating
rates to fall to 0.92 percent by next month, with an
additional drop to 0.82 percent by the end of the year.
The LIBOR rate, fixed by a smaller panel of banks in London,
was also trending lower. The benchmark three-month rate
fell to 0.93421 percent. Forward rate agreements
showed Libor was expected to bottom out at around 0.80 percent
in the second half of the year.
Overnight deposits at the ECB hit a record high of 528
billion euros at the beginning of the year and topped the half a
trillion mark again last week at the peak of the ECB monthly
reserves cycle.