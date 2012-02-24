* Bill rates, repo collateral rates, show easing in markets
By Emily Flitter and William James
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 24 U.S. money markets
closed out the week with an easing of conditions both in the
repo and short-term Treasury markets, where demand for
securities showed new slack.
The extreme conditions that were present earlier in the week
in the repo market, where five- and seven-year Treasury notes
were trading as repo collateral at dramatically negative rates
on Tuesday and Wednesday, eased further on Friday.
In the Treasury bill market, rates rose as demand ebbed for
the extreme safe-haven, very low-yielding securities.
In both cases, new supply seemed to be the source of the
market move. The Treasury Department sold $35 billion in new
five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes
on Thursday. Both auctions drew strong demand and a
lower-than-expected yield, forcing Treasury traders to buy more
securities outright and borrow fewer of them in the repo market.
The Treasury Department announced a $20 billion sale of
49-day cash management bills on Thursday. The coming sale will
add more supply to the short-term bill market. In addition, the
Federal Reserve sold short-term Treasuries twice this week, also
adding to the supply.
Tom Simons, money-market economist at Jefferies & Co In New
York, said the Treasury's CM announcement seemed to have a
noticeable effect on the short-term market.
"The whole bill market is a little bit heavier because of
this increased supply," he said. "I think it's possible we could
get another mid-April maturity CM sometime soon so that would
put further pressure on the market."
AWAITING ECB TENDER
Meanwhile, interbank markets will remain in the thrall of
broader investor risk appetite next week as the European Central
Bank reveals demand for its three-year loans, with a high
take-up likely to buoy sentiment and push lending rates lower.
Financial markets will be holding their breath on Wednesday
when the ECB unveils how much three-year cash banks have
borrowed in the second, and possibly last, ultra-long lending
operation.
In a bid to alleviate bank funding pressures the ECB has
loosened collateral rules and temporarily opened up unlimited
access to long-term loans, a move that has also soothed spiking
tensions in the sovereign bond market.
In the past, interest in central bank liquidity operations
has been limited to money market experts seeking to gauge the
impact on short-term interest rates. The traditional dynamic was
the greater the excess cash, the lower rates would fall.
But in a system already swimming in more money than it
needs, bank-to-bank lending rates are now more likely to rise or
fall depending on whether the refinancing operation boosts
support for the euro zone's ailing sovereign bond market.
The latest Reuters poll points to a demand of 492 billion
euros at the long-term refinancing operation (LTRO).
WHEN THE DUST SETTLES
Looking beyond the assumption that above-consensus demand
would push rates lower at first, analysts saw some risk that the
move would not be sustained.
"If there's a big number it could be an initial positive
reaction by the market, but then they will turn to looking at
the crisis from a more fundamental perspective and whether this
is enough to turn it around," said Elwin de Groot, senior market
economist at Rabobank in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
"In our view, we need more measures by European leaders to
do that, so it could well lead to more negative market sentiment
in the days following - even if there's a big take-up."
Demand well in excess of the consensus may also raise
broader economic concerns: in the first instance that banks were
in worse health than the bullish market had assumed, before more
structural worries come to the fore.
"That (knee-jerk) may move into a concern that banks might
not be focusing on core business quite as much," said Peter
Chatwell, rate strategist at Credit Agricole in London.
"Ultimately, to improve the macroeconomic environment we
need banks not just to be full of funding, but looking to take
real economy business opportunities."