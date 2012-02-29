* Bernanke offers no hints of QE3, deferred contracts fall
* Nearby rates futures edge up on low-rate pledge
* ECB auction, lower Libor also help nearby futures
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 29 Deferred U.S. interest
rates futures fell on Wednesday on jitters that
borrowing costs could rise sooner than expected after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no hints the U.S. central
bank is ready to flood more cash into the economy.
Some traders had bet the Fed would soon embark on a third
round of quantitative easing by buying more mortgage-backed
securities in an effort to hold down mortgage rates and help a
fragile housing market.
Bernanke also gave no clues whether the Fed is considering
whether it would extend its "Operation Twist," which will end in
June.
Without more large-scale asset purchases, some traders worry
that the London interbank offered rates and other lending costs
would rise and hit bank profits.
"If you are not going down the QE3 route, that could put
upward pressure on Libor and more pressure on banks," said David
Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit
Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York.
Eurodollar futures, which gauge expectations of dollar
Libor, for Dec 2013 delivery and beyond fell anywhere
from 0.5 to 8.00 basis points in late afternoon trading.
While the longer U.S. rate outlook became less certain,
Bernanke assured financial markets that the Fed is committed to
its near-zero interest rate policy for a few more years.
Bernanke told the U.S. House of
Representatives Financial Services Committee that the Fed's
guidance on exceptionally low interest rates through at least
late 2014 is warranted given its outlook for sluggish growth and
tame inflation.
Nearby Eurodollar futures for March 2012 to June 2013
delivery traded up 0.5 to 3.0 basis points on the day.
The ongoing decline in dollar Libor and perception of a
positive loan auction from the European Central Bank also
supported nearby Eurodollar futures, analysts said.
"There is no fear in the market that near-term rates will
spike higher," said Alex Manzara, vice president at TJM Futures
in Chicago.
Three-month dollar Libor fell on Wednesday to
0.48425 percent, the lowest since mid-November.
Libor is a rate benchmark for $350 trillion worth of
financial products worldwide.
Earlier Wednesday, the ECB awarded 530 billion euros of
cheap three-year loans to banks in an effort to ensure ample
cash is available to lend and to hold down borrowing costs.
A total of 800 banks borrowed money, with demand exceeding
the 500 billion euros forecast in a recent Reuters poll and the
489 billion allotted in the first such operation in December.