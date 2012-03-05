* Funding conditions for non-U.S. banks improve
* Demand ebbs for 3-month part of Fed's liquidity swap lines
* Euribor rates hit 16-month low; may fall to record
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, March 5 A drop in demand for
three-month dollars the European Central Bank auctioned to
replace money it lent to European banks in December shows
non-U.S. banks' access to short-term funding has improved.
The ECB made the loans through the Federal Reserve's central
bank dollar liquidity swap program, originally started in
December 2007 to address severe strains in global short-term
dollar funding markets.
Demand in the most recent auction for three-month dollars
offered by the ECB through the program fell to less than a third
of what it was in December as European banks rolled over just
$14.5 billion of the $51 billion in maturing loans.
"In December, people wanted to make sure they had dollars
for year end, but at the replacement auction, they only replaced
about $14 billion of it and the total amount outstanding in the
Fed's liquidity program will go down as a result," said Joseph
Abate, market analyst at Barclays Capital in New York.
The development is consistent with Libor rates, which have
been easing, and a rise in both the level and average duration
of financial commercial paper outstanding.
All the trends suggest the "the sense of urgency about
getting dollars has abated a little bit," Abate said.
That auction of three-month paper occurred against the
backdrop of the ECB's longer-term refinancing operation and
augurs well for banking system stability.
"The LTROs (Long Term Refinancing Operation) were extremely
effective against having another Lehman-type freeze up," said
James Kee, chief economist at South Texas Money Management in
San Antonio, Texas, refering to the Wall Street investment firm
whose collapse in 2008 is thought to have played a major role in
the global financial crisis.
"We're not out of the woods yet, but I'm hoping market moves
(on funding concerns) will become less and less severe as
markets become more and more convinced that the global financial
system is not at risk of collapse," Kee said.
Abate said markets are in a multi-year period where fear
intensifies and then settles down again.
The Fed re-established its central bank dollar liquidity
swap program when funding strains re-emerged in May 2010. The
swap lines have been extended several times since then.
"The Fed doesn't want its central bank liquidity swap lines
to become permanent, but it hasn't been able to build the escape
velocity to leave this all behind," he said. "Things start to
get better and then some other exogenous shock comes and knocks
the market back on its heels again.
"You need to get confidence restored so people wouldn't
hoard liquidity every time something happens," he said.
The ability of European banks to fund dollar-denominated
assets they own in the private market has improved and interbank
lending rates could keep heading lower as a result, said Pierre
Ellis, senior economist at Decision Economics.
Euro zone interbank lending rates headed toward record low
levels on Monday.
But liquidity is not the whole story and thus the declines
could start to occur more gradually, Ellis said.
"The liquidity issue for European banks has been resolved,
but now you're looking at the inherent risk of their portfolios
which is tied to the outlook for the European economy," he said.
Three-month Euribor fixed at a fresh 16-month
low of 93.4 basis points on Monday. The rate has fallen every
day since Dec. 19, declining by nearly 50 bps in that period.
Euribor futures showed the rate was forecast to be
82 bps at the March contract expiry on March 19.
In the U.S. short-term debt markets, prospects for lower
repo rates into the end of the month and for reduced bill supply
heading into the middle of the second quarter partnered with
attractive yields to draw buyers to the Treasury's auctions of
three-month bills last week and this week, said Thomas Simons,
money market economist at Jefferies & Co. Demand for the
six-month Treasury bill auction was less fervent.