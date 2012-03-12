* Talk of Fed mulling reverse repos lifts repo rates
* Analysts see low chances of a Fed "sterilized" bond move
* No more ECB aid, T-bill supply as factors on higher rates
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 12 A key borrowing cost
for banks and bond dealers slipped on Monday, but remained at
elevated levels ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting, which
might hint at a move that could push up short-term interest
rates.
What banks and dealers charge each other on overnight loans
secured by U.S. Treasuries fell to about 19 basis points from 21
basis points on Friday.
This interest rate on overnight repurchase agreements
(repos) is roughly 10 basis points above the recent low seen
2-1/2 weeks ago when investors scrambled for Treasuries in this
corner of the funding market worth $1.6 trillion.
Since then, the overnight repo rate had risen on a
combination of factors including fading expectations that the
European Central Bank will inject more cheap funds into the
region's banking system and a modest increase in weekly Treasury
bill supply since mid-February.
"The main source of liquidity in the market, LTROs, over the
last few months is now essentially a thing of the past," said
Russ Certo, head of rates at Gleacher & Co. in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Since December, the ECB awarded more than a trillion euros
in three-year loans through two long-term refinancing operations
(LTROs) in an effort to give them time to raise capital and deal
with the soured investments in peripheral sovereign countries.
Last week, a Wall Street Journal article added upward
pressure on dollar repo rates.
It said should the Fed decide to buy more bonds to boost
growth, it could borrow back the money it used to buy those
bonds for short periods of time at low interest rates.
By engaging in "reverse repos," the Fed would take that
money out of circulation, or "sterilize" it. Such a Fed move
could reduce the amount of the cash in the financial system,
resulting in banks and dealers bidding more aggressively for
short-term funds.
"This could push short-term rates higher," said Raymond
Gilmartin, head of repo trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New
York.
Wall Street's consensus view is the Fed will stick to its
near zero interest rate pledge until at least late 2014 at its
policy meeting on Tuesday, but it would refrain from announcing
any additional bond purchase program.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's
policy-setting group, is expeccted to release a statement at
about 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT).
Some analysts downplayed speculation of a "sterilized" bond
purchase program, which the Wall Street Journal story suggested
the Fed might consider because it could curb inflationary
pressure, as a factor behind the rise in overnight repo rates.
They said any more stimulus from the Fed is unlikely after
last Friday's better-than-expected U.S. payroll report and other
recent encouraging reports on manufacturing.
These analysts reckon the increase in repo rates stems more
from an expected pickup in borrowing among dealers to fund $66
billion in coupon Treasuries supply this week and money market
funds shifting money into riskier assets from their repo and
Treasury bill holdings.
Meanwhile, the elevated level in repo rates has partly
fueled a rise in Treasury bill rates as investors demand higher
returns on their short-term cash investments, they said.
On Monday, the U.S. Treasury auctioned a combined $64
billion of three-month and six-month bills at higher interest
rates than a week earlier despite stronger bids for them.
The Treasury sold $33 billion of three-month bills
at a rate of 9.5 basis points, up from 8.0 basis
points a week ago. It sold $31 billion of six-month bills at a
rate of 14.5 basis points, up from 13.0 basis
points last week.