* U.S. Fed seen keeping protracted low-rate vow
* Growing risk appetite pushes short-term rates higher
* Demand for one-month T-bills lowest in four weeks
* Overnight repo rates matching highest in six weeks
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. short-term
interest rates rose on Tuesday even as the Federal Reserve held
a policy meeting in which it was widely expected to maintain its
ultra-loose monetary policy in a bid to foster economic growth.
Analysts attributed the trend in rising dollar borrowing
costs to improved risk appetite among investors who earlier had
feared there could be a sharp U.S. economic slowdown and a messy
Greek debt default that would cause a global financial crisis.
Rising allocation into stocks and other growth-oriented
investments has cut demand for Treasury bills, agency discount
notes, repurchase agreements (repos) and other cash-like
products, driving up their rates, analysts said.
Most short-term dollar rates are hovering in the upper part
of the trading ranges established since late 2011, although they
remain at historically low levels.
"People are moving the risk curve. We are just backing out
of the extreme insurance positions we had seen," said Howard
Simons, a strategist at Bianco Research in Chicago.
Simons and most analysts expect short-term rates are close
to their peak because the Fed on Tuesday will likely affirm its
commitment to exceptionally low rates until at least late 2014.
"They have made it clear that they are not going to exit
early," Simons said.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's
policy-setting group, is expected to release a statement after
its one-day meeting at about 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT).
There has been speculation the FOMC might signal a third
round of quantitative easing in which the Fed would buy more
bonds and borrow back the money used to buy those bonds for
short periods of time at low interest rates - a method designed
to counter fears that asset purchases would fuel inflation.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury Department sold $40 billion
worth of one-month, or four-week, bills at an
interest rate of 7 basis points, up from 6 basis points last
week.
The amount of bids for these T-bills to the amount offered
was 4.05, down from 4.50 a week earlier and the lowest in four
weeks.
In the repo market, the overnight rate on loans
secured by Treasuries, which is a crucial source of funding for
banks and Wall Street, was last quoted at 22 basis points, up
from 19 basis points late on Monday and matching the highest
level in about six weeks.
In the derivatives market, futures contracts on U.S.
interbank loans traded lower. Federal funds futures were
down 0.5 to 2.5 basis points, while Eurodollar futures
were 0.5 to 7.0 basis points lower.