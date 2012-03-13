* U.S. Fed seen keeping protracted low-rate vow * Growing risk appetite pushes short-term rates higher * Demand for one-month T-bills lowest in four weeks * Overnight repo rates matching highest in six weeks By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. short-term interest rates rose on Tuesday even as the Federal Reserve held a policy meeting in which it was widely expected to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy in a bid to foster economic growth. Analysts attributed the trend in rising dollar borrowing costs to improved risk appetite among investors who earlier had feared there could be a sharp U.S. economic slowdown and a messy Greek debt default that would cause a global financial crisis. Rising allocation into stocks and other growth-oriented investments has cut demand for Treasury bills, agency discount notes, repurchase agreements (repos) and other cash-like products, driving up their rates, analysts said. Most short-term dollar rates are hovering in the upper part of the trading ranges established since late 2011, although they remain at historically low levels. "People are moving the risk curve. We are just backing out of the extreme insurance positions we had seen," said Howard Simons, a strategist at Bianco Research in Chicago. Simons and most analysts expect short-term rates are close to their peak because the Fed on Tuesday will likely affirm its commitment to exceptionally low rates until at least late 2014. "They have made it clear that they are not going to exit early," Simons said. The Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's policy-setting group, is expected to release a statement after its one-day meeting at about 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT). There has been speculation the FOMC might signal a third round of quantitative easing in which the Fed would buy more bonds and borrow back the money used to buy those bonds for short periods of time at low interest rates - a method designed to counter fears that asset purchases would fuel inflation. On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury Department sold $40 billion worth of one-month, or four-week, bills at an interest rate of 7 basis points, up from 6 basis points last week. The amount of bids for these T-bills to the amount offered was 4.05, down from 4.50 a week earlier and the lowest in four weeks. In the repo market, the overnight rate on loans secured by Treasuries, which is a crucial source of funding for banks and Wall Street, was last quoted at 22 basis points, up from 19 basis points late on Monday and matching the highest level in about six weeks. In the derivatives market, futures contracts on U.S. interbank loans traded lower. Federal funds futures were down 0.5 to 2.5 basis points, while Eurodollar futures were 0.5 to 7.0 basis points lower.