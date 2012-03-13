* U.S. Fed keepings protracted low-rate vow as expected * Fed's economic outlook more upbeat than expected * Growing risk appetite pushes short-term rates higher * Demand for one-month T-bills lowest in four weeks (Updates throughout after FOMC meeting) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 13 Short-term U.S. interest rates futures fell on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve acknowledged the recent pickup in the U.S. economy, reducing expectations that it would embark on more monetary stimulus that could lower borrowing costs. Some longer-dated Eurodollar futures contracts posted their biggest one-day decline since early February. December 2014 Eurodollar futures, for example, last traded down 10 basis points at 98.71 after touching a session low of 98.705, the lowest level since late January. "The tone of the statement is a bit more upbeat than the market had expected. It's more of long-liquidation trade," said John Brady, senior vice president of interest rates futures sales at R.J. O'Brien and Associates in Chicago. A post-Fed meeting rally on Wall Street stoked further selling in rates futures, traders and analysts said. On the other hand, the U.S. central bank as expected stuck to its pledge of keeping interest rates near zero until at least late 2014 in a bid to support the economy. The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting group, saw the economy vulnerable to the historically high unemployment and debt troubles in Europe. In light of the Fed's statement, rates futures could fall further if traders receive more favorable data later this week. "In the very short-term, we could see lower prices and higher yields," Brady said. RATES TRENDING HIGHER Even before the Fed's latest statement, analysts attributed the trend in rising dollar borrowing costs to improved risk appetite among investors who earlier had feared there could be a sharp U.S. economic slowdown and a messy Greek debt default that would cause a global financial crisis. A higher allocation of assets into stocks and other growth-oriented investments has cut demand for Treasury bills, agency discount notes, repurchase agreements (repos) and other cash-like products, driving up their rates, analysts said. Most short-term dollar rates are hovering in the upper part of the trading ranges established since late 2011, although they remain at historically low levels. "People are moving the risk curve. We are just backing out of the extreme insurance positions we had seen," said Howard Simons, a strategist at Bianco Research in Chicago. Simons and most analysts expect short-term rates are close to their peak because the Fed on Tuesday will likely affirm its commitment to exceptionally low rates until at least late 2014. "They have made it clear that they are not going to exit early," Simons said. Traders had speculated the FOMC might signal a third round of quantitative easing in which the Fed would buy more bonds and borrow back the money used to buy those bonds for short periods of time at low interest rates - a method designed to counter fears that asset purchases would fuel inflation. On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury Department sold $40 billion worth of one-month, or four-week, bills at an interest rate of 7 basis points, up from 6 basis points last week. The amount of bids for these T-bills to the amount offered was 4.05, down from 4.50 a week earlier and the lowest in four weeks. In the repo market, the overnight rate on loans secured by Treasuries, which is a crucial source of funding for banks and Wall Street, was last quoted at 22 basis points, up from 19 basis points late on Monday and matching the highest level in about six weeks. (Reporting by Richard Leong)