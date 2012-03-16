By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 16 The cost for banks to
borrow three-month, unsecured dollar-based funds increased this
week, posting the first weekly rise in 2012 as the positive
effects of cheap central bank loans on funding levels appeared
to taper off.
The three-month dollar London interbank borrowing rate, or
Libor, a benchmark for interest rate swaps and other
products, was stable on Friday at 0.47365 percent, but ended the
week higher after declining to 0.47355 percent a week ago.
The rate has fallen from over 0.58 percent at the beginning
of the year, in large part driven by improved market liquidity
since the European Central Bank first offered cheap three-year
loans in December.
"A large part of the initial decline was driven by excess
liquidity introduced by the ECB," said Amrut Nashikkar, analyst
at Barclays Capital in New York.
"Now it has had its impact and there is no additional
liquidity being pumped," he added. "The only reason for
sustained downward pressure from this point on would
be fundamentals improving in peripheral Europe."
The ECB loans have shored up bank funding levels and reduced
fears of cascading defaults as banks struggle with exposures to
risky sovereign debt in the region and as investors including
U.S. money funds remain relatively cautious of lending to the
area.
At the same time, investors remain wary that the region
could face additional stress as nations grapple with high debt
levels and slowing growth, and some fear that countries
including Portugal may need to undergo similar debt swaps to
Greece, which would be costly for the bond holders.
The three-month dollar Libor rate remains much higher than
the 0.25 percent area it traded at in mid-2011, before concerns
about European bank health intensified.
Barclays' Nashikkar recommends entering into positions such
as interest rate swap spread wideners to take advantage of any
renewed tick in the rate.
"When Libor was dropping there tended to be quite a bit of
momentum, but since that has stabilized the market is more
susceptible to widening in spreads," he said.
Two-year interest rate swaps, which are also
used as a proxy for bank credit risk, tightened half a basis
point to 25.25 basis points on Friday. They have tightened from
over 30 basis points in late February and more than 50 basis
points in early January.
EURODOLLARS EXTEND DECLINE
Most Eurodollar futures contracts dropped on Friday
to their lowest levels this year as Treasuries also continued
their price decline, though the pace of the selloff was stemmed
by some weaker-than-expected inflation data.
U.S. core consumer prices rose by 0.1 percent in February,
lower than expectations of a 0.2 percent rise, while prices
including the volatile food and energy category came in as
expected with a 0.4 percent increase in the month.
"It came in a little softer than expected. If it had gone
the other way, I think the market definitely would have
continued to sell off," said Michael Chang, an interest rate
strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
Bonds and futures have sold off dramatically this week as
investors adjust expectations towards stronger economic growth
and a reduced likelihood that the Federal Reserve will undergo a
new round of bond purchases.
Friday's data, however, "gives the Fed some room, some
flexibility to stay dovish and not be forced by the market to
deviate from the current course," Chang added.