By Karen Brettell
| NEW YORK, March 26
NEW YORK, March 26 The U.S. Treasury may keep
reducing its supply of new short-dated debt in the coming months
as tax receipts rise, which traders expect is likely to push
T-bill yields lower in the short-term.
On Monday, the Treasury sold $60 billion in three-month and
six-month bills at high yields of 8.5 basis points and 15 basis
points, respectively, after announcing last Thursday that the
sale would be $4 billion less than traders had expected.
"The cuts are signaling that there is strength in tax
receipts and that we're going to see bill supply continuing to
grind lower over the next few weeks," said Kenneth Silliman,
head of short-term rates trading at TD Securities in New York.
Further cuts are now likely and the reduction in supply will
push down Treasury bill yields and overnight repurchase-
agreement rates in the short-term, Silliman said.
Treasury bill yields have increased dramatically from near
zero levels at the beginning of the year as the Federal Reserve
sells short-dated debt as part of its "Operation Twist" program
at the same time as money market funds post outflows and
purchase less of the debt.
Three-month yields have increased to 8 basis
points from 1 basis point in early January. Six-month yields
have risen to 15 basis points from less than 5 basis
points in the same timeframe.
The cost of borrowing against Treasuries in the overnight
repo market has also increased, with traders also saying the
potential for a new round of sterilized quantitative easing is
also likely to keep the rates relatively high.
So-called sterilized easing would involve trying to offset
the risk of inflation from new bond purchases with open market
operations, such as reverse repos, to drain bank reserves.
The overnight cost of borrowing against Treasuries in the
repo market has risen to around 23 basis points, from 13 basis
points in early February.
The reduction in bill supply in the coming months, however,
is expected to overcome these recent dynamics, even if only
temporarily.
"Repo is still trading too high," TD's Silliman said. "We
typically start to see it edge lower through the last week of
March."
Analysts at JPMorgan estimate that overnight repo rates may
drop by around 3 t 5 basis points by quarter-end, noting that
the rates on average have tightened by 10 basis points from the
middle of March to the end of the quarter over the previous
three years.
Around $95 billion in FDIC-backed bank debt is also
scheduled to mature by the end of June, with almost $25 billion
coming due in April, which will further reduce the supply of
highly rated debt and could boost agency and Treasury debt,
JPMorgan said.
The three-month London interbank offered rate continued to
decline on Monday, after effectively stalling for the previous
two weeks in part due to renewed concern that Europe will face
an economic slowdown that will impede the ability of countries
to reduce crippling debt loads.
The rate, which is used as a benchmark for the
interest-rate swap market, fell to 0.47265 percent, from 0.47315
percent on Friday. It has fallen from over 58 basis points at
the beginning of the year.
The premium charged to swap three-month euros into dollar
loans reflected continuing improvement, falling
to 54.5 basis points from 56.5 basis points on Friday. The swap
has tightened from 119 basis points at the start of the year.