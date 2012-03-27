By Karen Brettell
| NEW YORK, March 27
NEW YORK, March 27 Interbank dollar funding
costs extended their declines on Tuesday, reflecting little
demand from European institutions for dollar-based funds as
lending activity in the interbank market was also scarce.
The European Central Bank's three-year loan operations have
replenished bank funds with over 1 trillion euros since December
and reduced their need to borrow in the short-term interbank
debt market, where traders say there is virtually no lending.
The three-month London interbank offered rate,
which is based on the level banks report they can borrow,
declined on Tuesday to 0.47065 percent from 0.47265 percent on
Monday.
The rate, which is used as a benchmark for interest rate
swaps and other rate products, is down from a high of over 58
basis points at the end of the year, though still much higher
than the 25-basis-point level that it had traded at in mid-2011.
"The European entities have plenty of euros now. It's a
question of whether they need any dollars to fund their dollar
assets," said Jim Lee, head of short-term rates strategy at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
EUROPEAN BANKS CUT DOLLAR OBLIGATIONS
U.S. money market funds have been stepping back into the
market and are lending to more countries at longer maturities
after pulling back dramatically last year, leaving French banks
grasping for funds needed to fund their dollar-based businesses.
At the same time, European banks have reduced their dollar
obligations, reducing their need for funds in the currency.
The premium charged to swap three-month euros into dollars
in the currency swap market also fell to 54.5
basis points on Tuesday, the lowest rate since last August,
reflecting little need for dollar funds.
The rate came under extreme stress late last year as
European banks struggled to raise the loans, which was one
factor behind coordinated action by central banks to offer banks
cheap loans.
The largest risk for European banks is if sentiment changes
and banks are unable to refinance maturing loans as they come
due in the coming month, said Lee of RBS.
One headline risk is that Moody's Investors Service
currently has 15 of the largest investment banks under review
for a ratings downgrade. The rating agency said it expects to
conclude the review in mid-May.
Bank-to-bank Euribor rates also fell below 0.80 percent for
the first time since July 2010. The pace of decline is seen
slowing as it heads toward record lows.
With the European Central Bank poised to keep refi rates on
hold for a while, analysts increasingly see three-month Euribor
rates stabilizing around 63 bps - record lows hit
in March of 2010. It fell to 0.79 percent on Tuesday from 0.80
percent in the previous session.
At record lows, Euribor rates would still offer roughly a 30
bps premium over the overnight Eonia rate, which stood
at 0.35 percent in the previous session. The Eonia rate in turn
provides a pick-up over the ECB's deposit facility rate of 0.25
percent.