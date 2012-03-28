NEW YORK, March 28 The cost banks pay to borrow excess reserves overnight may fall over the next two days on technical factors associated with quarter-end, based on patterns from the past two years.

The rate fell on Wednesday to 14 basis points, down from an eight-month high of 15 basis points late last week, but up from 10 basis points at the start of March.

The cost is swayed by technical factors associated with month-end, said Carlos Pro, interest-rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York, who analyzed data on the fed funds effective market for the past 10 quarter-ends.

"Risk appetite declines as the quarter comes in and this drives consistent declines in the Fed Funds effective," he said.

Pro's study found that the effective fed funds rate has dropped heading into all of the last 10 quarter-ends, and increased in eight of the last 10 quarters at the start of a new quarter.

An analysis of trends in commercial paper and repo showed no similar patterns associated with quarter-end, though CP suggested some risk aversion. This was based on data from the last 12 quarters.

"In commercial paper, there is a recurrent, yet temporary, decline in issuance and shortening of maturities as quarter-end approaches," Pro said. "There is no discernible pattern in the rate of repo. There are other factors potentially that are more influential in the market - mainly supply."

Repo rates are often affected by seasonal patterns related to the Treasury's tax receipts as the April tax deadline approaches.

The cost to borrow overnight using Treasuries as collateral in repo traded at around 18 basis points on Wednesday, after closing at around 10 basis points on Tuesday.

The three-month London interbank offered rate slipped again on Wednesday, fixing at 0.46965 percent, the lowest since November, and down from Tuesday's 0.47065 percent.

EUROPE RATE-HIKE BETS FALL

Short-term interest rates inched lower in Europe on Wednesday after data showed the glut of cash injected by the European Central Bank has yet to find its way through to the real economy, reinforcing bets that monetary policy will remain loose for a long time.

The monthly flow of loans to non-financial firms fell by 3 billion euros in February after rising by just 1 billion euros in January. Euribor futures rose by around 3 ticks from session lows across the curve after the data, reflecting expectations for easier monetary conditions going forward.

Market participants said the move reflected that markets now expected any ECB exit strategy will be activated later than previously thought rather than increasing bets for an interest rate cut or more liquidity injections.

"The huge amount of liquidity not only in the euro zone, but also in the U.S., UK and Japan, means that the level of yields in bond markets is quite low and this is leading the corporate sector to go to the market for funding, (and rely) less on bank lending," BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said.

"There is no hurry for the ECB to ease or exit."