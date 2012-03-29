By Karen Brettell
| NEW YORK, March 29
NEW YORK, March 29 Quarter-end buying on
Thursday helped send short-dated Treasury bill rates to recent
lows, though yields remained far above levels reached in January
as money funds saw continued outflows and the Federal Reserve
sold short-dated debt.
Three-month Treasury bill yields dropped by
almost a basis point to 7.37 basis points, the lowest since
March 6, while one-month bills fell to 2.29 basis
points, their lowest since Jan. 25.
Investors typically flock to safety assets including
Treasuries at quarter-end before resuming purchases of riskier
assets in the new quarter.
"There has been decent T-bill demand with quarter-end coming
up and a bill maturity today, it all seems to be supporting our
sector," said Mike Lin, director of U.S. dollar funding at TD
Securities in New York.
The cost banks pay to borrow excess reserves overnight
extended its recent drop. The fed funds effective rate
fell to 13 basis points from 14 basis points on
Wednesday.
The three-month London interbank offered rate
also slipped on Thursday, fixing at 0.46815 percent, the lowest
since November, and down from Tuesday's 0.46965 percent.
It is down from around 58 basis points at the beginning of
the year, but up from lows of around 25 basis points in
mid-2011.
Short-term U.S. debt yields remained near recent highs,
despite improvement on Thursday, and a number of factors are
weighing on the debt and likely to keep rates relatively
elevated.
U.S. money funds, which are large buyers of short-dated
debt, continued to see outflows in the latest week, with assets
falling by $9.77 billion to $2.585 trillion in the week ended
March 27, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
The funds have seen dramatic declines outflows since January
as fears over contagion from Europe's debt problems ebbed and as
money funds face new regulations that could reduce their appeal
to investors.
The Federal Reserve also sold $8.622 billion in short-dated
debt on Thursday as part of its "Operation Twist" program, which
involves selling shorter-term debt to fund long-term purchases
in a bid to lower rates.
A possible risk factor for the repurchase market may also be
whether the Treasury will consider a so-called sterilized
quantitative easing, which would involve trying to offset the
risk of inflation from new bond purchases with open market
operations, such as reverse repos, to drain bank reserves.
The Treasury is expected to poll primary dealers next month
as part of its regular survey on issues in the bond market and a
question on sterilized easing could pressure repo rates if it
were included, said TD's Lin.
"If they put that down as a question it could be something
that the market gets concerned about because it means it really
is being thought about, even if it doesn't necessarily mean they
will enact," he said.
The cost of borrowing overnight in repos backed by general
collateral traded at around 18 basis points on Thursday, after
closing on Wednesday at around 10 basis points.
In Europe, euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell to a
fresh 20-month low, driven lower by excess liquidity and the
prospect of a long period of record low interest rates.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
key gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 0.783 percent on Thursday - the lowest level since the start
of July 2010 - from 0.787 percent the previous day.
The market believes that rates may fall close to those
levels in the coming months. Euribor futures showed
markets were anticipating three-month rates to fall to 0.65
percent by September.