* US rate futures fall as Fed backs off from more stimulus
* Repo rates rise on worries about sterilized Fed program
* Three-month dollar Libor edges up but Euribor dips
* Strong bids for 1-mo T-bills, cool demand for 1-yr bills
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 3 Short-term U.S. interest-rate
futures fell on Tuesday after the minutes from the Federal
Reserve's last policy meeting suggested policymakers are not
ready to embark on more bond purchases to tweak rates lower in a
bid to stimulate the economy.
While the high unemployment rate and Europe's debt troubles
could hamper U.S. growth, fewer members of the Federal Open
Market Committee seem keen to engage in a third large bout of
quantitative easing, also known as QE3.
"I believe there might be no QE3 immediately. They are more
on the fence now about keeping rates exceptionally low through
at least late 2014. This is not what the market is looking for,"
said Robbert Van Batenburg, head of global research at Louis
Capital Markets in New York.
Indeed, the perceived hawkish tone of the minutes of the
FOMC's March 13th meeting fueled speculation whether
policymakers might begin to discuss raising the Fed's policy
rate target when the U.S. economy gains more traction.
The Fed has held its target for the federal funds rate in a
range of zero to 0.25 percent since December 2008.
Nearby Eurodollar and federal funds futures
turned negative in reaction to the FOMC minutes, while deferred
contracts added to earlier losses.
The December 2014 Eurodollar contract was down 8.5
basis points - on track for its biggest one-day drop in two
weeks - at 98.605.
Still, rate futures implied traders are not fully pricing in
a Fed rate increase to happen until early 2014.
DOLLAR CASH RATES RISE
Before the release of the FOMC minutes, the overnight
interest rates on fed funds and repurchase agreements hovered at
their highest levels since last summer on worries that the FOMC
minutes show discussions on "sterilized" bond programs as an
option to hold down long-term borrowing costs, analysts said.
Moreover, they reckoned the loans to fund the purchases of
the U.S. Treasury Department's combined $99 billion in coupon
bond supply have not been fully unwound.
The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar
with the matter, on March 7 that should the Fed decide to buy
more bonds to boost growth, it could borrow back the money it
used to buy those bonds for short periods of time at low
interest rates. Doing so would take that money out of
circulation, or "sterilize" it, exerting upward pressure on
short-term interest rates.
In repo trading, what banks and bond dealers charge each
other for overnight loans secured by Treasuries was last quoted
at 0.23 percent mid-market, down from 0.26 percent on Monday,
but up from about 0.05 percent at the end of 2011.
In the fed funds market, whose rates the Fed monitors
closely, the cost for banks to borrow excess reserves from each
other overnight was last bid at 0.25 percent, up from 0.09
percent late on Monday.
In the unsecured dollar sector, the benchmark London
interbank offered rate for three-month dollars edged
up to 0.46915 percent from Monday's fixing of 0.46815 percent.
But for the dollar Euribor, which made its debut on Monday
, the three-month rate in that index series
increased to 0.95643 percent from 0.95714 percent.
At Tuesday's Treasury bill auctions, data showed strong
demand for the latest one-month supply, but reduced appetite for
this month's one-year offering.
The bid-to-cover ratio at the $30 billion sale of one-month
bills came in at 4.75, which was the highest
since the auction held on Jan. 24.
The Treasury sold the latest one-month bills at an interest
rate of 0.055 percent, the lowest level since the ones sold on
Jan. 31.
On the other hand, the bid-to-cover at the $26 billion
auction of one-year bills was 4.31, the lowest
since August 2011.
The drop-off in appetite for one-year bills resulted in a
rise in the clearing rate on them. They were sold at 0.185
percent, up from 0.170 percent at the March auction and the
highest since July 2011.