* U.S. rates futures rally after disappointing data
* Traders push back outlook on Fed hike into late 2014
* U.S. bond market to close early for Easter
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 6 News of disappointing U.S. job
growth in March on Friday renewed bets in the interest rates
futures market that the Federal Reserve would embark in another
large-scale bond purchase to support the U.S. economy.
Short-term interest rates futures jumped on light
pre-holiday volume after government data showed U.S. employers
added 120,000 jobs last month, far fewer than the 203,000
predicted by economists.
The jobless rate fell to a three-year low of 8.2 percent,
but the drop stemmed largely from discouraged workers stopping
look for jobs, analysts said.
The sluggish pace of job creation since the end of the worst
recession in 70 years has remained a top concern for the Fed and
has fueled speculation whether the U.S. central bank would
undertake a third round of quantitative easing, nicknamed QE3,
to prevent the economic recovery from fading.
Minutes from the Fed's recent policy meeting, released
earlier this week, suggested fewer policy-makers felt compelled
to enact on QE3. That caused traders to scale back their bullish
bets on a protracted period of rock-bottom U.S. interest rates.
"People are leaning back on the view that QE3 is back on the
table," said Alex Manzara, vice president at TJM Futures in
Chicago.
Manzara was uncertain the latest employment data would be
the catalyst for QE3. "I'm not so sure that the number by itself
justifies it. The report was not uniformly bad," he said, noting
the strong hiring in the manufacturing sector and a decent rise
in hourly earnings in March.
Most of the market action occurred among contracts for
delivery beyond 2014 in abbreviated trading.
The U.S. bond market will close at noon (1600 GMT) ahead of
the Easter holiday.
In the Eurodollar futures complex, latter contracts were up
10.0 basis points to 18.5 basis points.
The Dec 2014 Eurodollar contract settled up 15.5
basis points at 98.845, its highest level in a month. It
recorded its biggest one-day rise since Jan 25 when it rose 17.5
basis points.
This implied traders see the unsecured funding cost for
three-month dollars for banks and Wall Street at the end of 2014
at 1.165 percent. On Thursday, the benchmark London interbank
offered rate on three-month dollars was fixed at
0.46915 percent on Thursday.
Many European financial markets were closed on Friday for
the Easter holiday.
Among federal funds futures , deferred contracts
settled up anywhere from 1.0 basis point to 13.0 basis points.
Eurodollar and fed fund futures stopped trading early at
11:15 a.m. (1515 GMT).
The price jump suggested traders do not expect the Fed will
raise policy rates until the second half of 2014. Earlier this
week, fed funds futures implied traders were bracing for a rate
hike in the first half of 2014.
At its March policy, the Fed has repeated its commitment to
keep short-term rates in a range of zero to 25 basis points
until at least late 2014 to support the economy.