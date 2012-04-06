* U.S. rates futures rally after disappointing data

* Traders push back outlook on Fed hike into late 2014

* U.S. bond market to close early for Easter

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, April 6 News of disappointing U.S. job growth in March on Friday renewed bets in the interest rates futures market that the Federal Reserve would embark in another large-scale bond purchase to support the U.S. economy.

Short-term interest rates futures jumped on light pre-holiday volume after government data showed U.S. employers added 120,000 jobs last month, far fewer than the 203,000 predicted by economists.

The jobless rate fell to a three-year low of 8.2 percent, but the drop stemmed largely from discouraged workers stopping look for jobs, analysts said.

The sluggish pace of job creation since the end of the worst recession in 70 years has remained a top concern for the Fed and has fueled speculation whether the U.S. central bank would undertake a third round of quantitative easing, nicknamed QE3, to prevent the economic recovery from fading.

Minutes from the Fed's recent policy meeting, released earlier this week, suggested fewer policy-makers felt compelled to enact on QE3. That caused traders to scale back their bullish bets on a protracted period of rock-bottom U.S. interest rates.

"People are leaning back on the view that QE3 is back on the table," said Alex Manzara, vice president at TJM Futures in Chicago.

Manzara was uncertain the latest employment data would be the catalyst for QE3. "I'm not so sure that the number by itself justifies it. The report was not uniformly bad," he said, noting the strong hiring in the manufacturing sector and a decent rise in hourly earnings in March.

Most of the market action occurred among contracts for delivery beyond 2014 in abbreviated trading.

The U.S. bond market will close at noon (1600 GMT) ahead of the Easter holiday.

In the Eurodollar futures complex, latter contracts were up 10.0 basis points to 18.5 basis points.

The Dec 2014 Eurodollar contract settled up 15.5 basis points at 98.845, its highest level in a month. It recorded its biggest one-day rise since Jan 25 when it rose 17.5 basis points.

This implied traders see the unsecured funding cost for three-month dollars for banks and Wall Street at the end of 2014 at 1.165 percent. On Thursday, the benchmark London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars was fixed at 0.46915 percent on Thursday.

Many European financial markets were closed on Friday for the Easter holiday.

Among federal funds futures , deferred contracts settled up anywhere from 1.0 basis point to 13.0 basis points.

Eurodollar and fed fund futures stopped trading early at 11:15 a.m. (1515 GMT).

The price jump suggested traders do not expect the Fed will raise policy rates until the second half of 2014. Earlier this week, fed funds futures implied traders were bracing for a rate hike in the first half of 2014.

At its March policy, the Fed has repeated its commitment to keep short-term rates in a range of zero to 25 basis points until at least late 2014 to support the economy.