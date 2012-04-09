* U.S. Treasury sells 3-, 6-month bills
* Traders push back outlook on Fed hike into late 2014
* U.S. rates futures steady after Friday jump on jobs data
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 9 Disappointing U.S. job growth
reported last Friday favored safe-haven assets and supported
short-term rates futures contracts on Monday as another round of
large-scale bond purchases to support the U.S. economy looked
more likely.
On Friday, government data showed U.S. payrolls grew by
120,000 jobs last month, fewer than the 203,000 new jobs
predicted by economists. The jobless rate fell to a three-year
low of 8.2 percent, largely because discouraged workers stopped
looking for jobs.
The sluggish pace of job creation since the end of the worst
recession in 70 years has remained a top concern for the Fed and
has fueled speculation whether the U.S. central bank would
undertake a third round of quantitative easing, nicknamed QE3,
to prevent the economic recovery from fading.
The Dec 2014 Eurodollar contract traded unchanged at
98.835. On Friday it recorded its biggest one-day rise since Jan
25 when it rose 17.5 basis points.
This implied traders see the unsecured funding cost for
three-month dollars for banks and Wall Street at the end of 2014
at 1.165 percent.
The U.S. Treasury sold $31 billion three-month bills at a
high rate of 0.085 percent, awarding 51.12 percent of the bids
at the high.
"Recent auctions had been aggressively bid, but with the
larger-than-expected announcement of 4-week bills, buyers took a
small step back and the 4.2 ratio of bids received over those
accepted was the weakest since August 8," said Thomas Simons,
money market economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York.
Dealers got 60.8 percent of the sale, just above their
average since June 2009 of 59.3 percent.
"The buyside backed off in this auction after very strong
takedowns in the last two weeks," Simons said.
The Treasury's auction from buyside investors helped to
generate the short stops in the bidding."
The Treasury sold $29 billion six-month bills at a high rate
of 0.150 percent with the 4.37 bid-to-cover ratio the weakest
since Feb. 27, 2012, Simons said.
Dealers got 50.6 percent of the sale, their smallest portion
since December 12.
On Thursday, the benchmark London interbank offered rate on
three-month dollars was fixed at 0.46915 percent.
Many European financial markets were closed on
Friday and Monday for the Easter holiday.