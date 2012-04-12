* U.S. to sell $58 bln in bills on April 16
* Euribor rates seen stabilizing around record lows
* Spanish CDS prices rise for sovereign, banks
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 12 The U.S. commercial paper
market shrank in the latest week, suggesting businesses either
cut back on short-term borrowing or filled their short-term
borrowing needs elsewhere, according to Federal Reserve data
released on Thursday.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding
fell $6.5 billion in the week ended April 11. On a seasonally
adjusted basis, commercial paper outstanding fell $3.1 billion.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper
outstanding fell $1.3 billion in the week ended April 11,
according to the data released by the Fed.
Companies use the short-term commercial paper market to
raise cash to finance payrolls and inventories.
Elsewhere in the world of short-term financing, the U.S.
Treasury said it would sell $58 billion in bills in its weekly
bill auctions in mid-April. The $30 billion in three-month bills
and $28 billion in six-month bills will be sold on April 16 and
will settle on April 19.
Overnight repo general collateral rates remained high,
closing at 20 basis points and opening at 24 basis points,
according to market analyst Roseanne Briggen at IFR, a unit of
Thomson Reuters.
"The collateral glut has not seen much distribution and
there is more on the way next week as the Treasury's $66 billion
in coupon auctions settle on Monday," she said. The Treasury
sold three-, 10-, and 30-year Treasuries this week.
The usual Thursday settlements of this week's Treasury bill
auctions are also weighing, she said. Traders have noted major
collateral buyers have been absent, and this is also crimping
distribution, she added.
Fed funds closed at 10 basis points on Wednesday with the
effective rate settling at 14 basis points.
The Fed has targeted the zero to 0.25 percent range for its
key federal funds rate as part of its efforts to provide ample
monetary stimulus to the banking and financial system.
Three-month Libor fixed lower by 0.02 basis points to
0.46665 percent.
"The dip was only a smidge, but it's the direction that
matters as it is reducing funding fears," Briggen said.
Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates hit 21-month lows on
Thursday amid the ample cash supplied by the European Central
Bank since late last year.
The ECB, which left official euro zone interest rates at 1
percent last week, has put over 1 trillion euros of three-year
funding into the banking system since the end of December, a
move that has sparked a 45 percent drop in the prices at which
banks lend to each other.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main measure of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
on Thursday to 0.757 percent from 0.760 percent, the lowest
level since late June 2010.
The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know
they can get that level of interest no matter what.
But some key measures of interbank counterparty risk crept
higher on Thursday as concerns over Spain's fiscal position kept
euro zone debt markets on edge and made it more costly for Italy
to borrow money over three years.
Borrowing costs rose sharply at an Italian auction on
Thursday, further fueling concerns that Spain is becoming the
next source of contagion in the euro zone as it struggles to
rein in its budget without choking off growth.
A tough Spanish budget earlier this month did little to
reassure investors who are increasingly worried that Spain will
struggle to grow out of its debt - and that this could start
affecting its ability to raise funds in primary markets.
The spread between three-month interbank Libor rates
and overnight index swap rates widened 2
basis points to 31 basis points from the previous session.
The gap between three-month Euribor rates and
overnight rates, also a measure of financial stress, was also up
2 basis points on the day at 40 bps.
Both spreads have seen a sharp narrowing since the European
Central Bank offered 1 trillion euros of cheap three-year
funding since December.
(Additional reporting by Frankfurt bureau and Ana Nicolaci da
Costa in London; Editing by Editing by Leslie Adler)