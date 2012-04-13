* Central bank liquidity swaps program shrinks-Fed data
* Demand for swaps could rise if money markets face new
stress
* Concerns about euro zone banks vs sovereign relationship
rise
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 13 The Federal Reserve's
outstanding central bank liquidity swaps program has shrunk to
its lowest level since early December, but if conditions in
European unsecured bank funding markets deteriorate, demand for
those swaps could rise.
According to the Fed's latest balance sheet update,
outstanding dollar liquidity swaps fell to $32 billion in the
week ended Wednesday.
But money market players are preparing for a new round of
financial stress as concern over euro zone banks' exposure to
Spanish and Italian government debt grows and borrowing costs
for the two countries rise.
If conditions in European unsecured bank funding markets
deteriorate as a result, demand for the Fed's dollar liquidity
swaps may rise, said Barclays Capital market analyst Joseph
Abate.
Data released Friday showed Spanish banks borrowed a record
316.3 billion euros from the European Central Bank in March
because market funding was more expensive.
Italian banks also borrowed 270.1 billion euros, earlier
data showed.
The Fed has coordinated with the European Central Bank to
provide swap lines to offer dollar liquidity to European banks
at times of stress in money markets.
As Spain tries to cut spending without plunging its economy
deeper into recession, talk of "contagion risk" has revived and
Spanish and Italian yields have been rising since mid-March.
Meanwhile, weekly demand at the ECB's one-week operations
has ebbed as replacement demand for maturing operations fades.
Though the ECB's two massive three-year loan operations
provided euro funding to the banks, confidence effects, along
with reduced overall dollar and euro funding needs, have helped
to reduce Libor since the start of the year, Abate said.
LIBOR'S NEXT DIRECTION
London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) three-month dollar
rates were fixed at 0.46615 percent versus 0.46665
percent on Thursday, the British Bankers' Association said.
The three-month dollar Libor/OIS spread stood at 31 basis
points versus 32 basis points, according to Reuters data.
But what happens next for Libor depends on whether
confidence effects start to wane, Abate said.
And that could happen if the market's focus shifts again to
the fundamentals of European sovereign debt.
The upcoming short-term credit review of several European
and U.S. banks with global capital markets businesses by Moody's
credit rating agencies may not improve sentiment.
"Depending on the willingness of rated money market funds to
lend to Tier 2 counterparties following a downgrade, demand for
dollar funding through the Fed's central bank dollar liquidity
swap program may increase," Abate said.
Meanwhile, recent high fed funds rate levels probably have
more to do with the heaviness in repo than with the supply of
bank reserves, he said.
"We expect collateral rates to decline this quarter as
seasonal bill paydowns build," he added.
General collateral repo softened overnight, noted Roseanne
Briggen, market analyst at IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
"Some decent Treasury bill buying appears to be leading
general collateral lower," she said.
But the softening in the general collateral rate might prove
temporary as the $66 billion in Treasury coupons sold earlier
this week settle on Monday, April 16.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia in London; Editing by
Andrew Hay)