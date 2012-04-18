* Low-rate view fuels gains in U.S. rates futures
* Hawkish BOE, BOC signals not changing Fed policy outlook
* Libor, repo rates steady on rising cash availability
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 18 Short-term U.S. interest
rates futures rose on Wednesday, fueled by the view the Federal
Reserve would cling to an ultra-easy monetary policy on concerns
high gasoline prices and Europe's debt trouble could derail the
U.S. economy.
Moreover, the Fed is still actively holding down mortgage
rates and other borrowing costs with its $400 billion bond
program, nicknamed "Operation Twist," analysts and traders said.
Most contracts on future deliveries of dollar interbank
loans were up 0.5 basis point to 6.5 basis
points on light volume. Despite the day's gains, they have been
stuck in a tight range.
"We are in a sideways holding pattern here," said Alex
Manzara, vice president at TJM Futures in Chicago.
Fed policy-makers are scheduled to meet next Tuesday and
Wednesday, while other major central banks are signaling
reluctance to ease their monetary policies further.
The Bank of England is poised to turn off its money-printing
press in May, fearful that inflation will now be higher than
expected and prepared to gamble that Britain's economic recovery
remains on track.
Minutes of the BOE's April meeting, combined with a warning
on inflation from deputy governor Paul Tucker, signaled a sharp
change in tone that could bring forward expectations for
interest rate rises.
A day earlier, the Bank of Canada surprised the market by
suggesting it might need to begin hiking interest rates.
Perceived hawkish signals from British and Canadian central
banks have not altered the consensus view on the Fed's own
policy stand which is that it would leave policy rates near zero
and refrain from buying more bonds for now, analysts said.
"The minutes from the last meeting revealed little appetite
among Fed officials for a new round of asset purchases,"
research firm Capital Economics said in a research note on
Wednesday. "The Fed's best option is to stay on the sidelines
waiting to see which way the recovery breaks."
Despite a disappointing report on March payrolls earlier
this month, the Fed has not hinted it is gearing up for a third
round of large scale bond purchases after the end of Operation
Twist in June.
"It has been well telegraphed that the prospect for more
quantitative easing will be quite limited," TJM's Manzara said.
Federal funds futures, which gauge expectations on what
banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, suggest
traders do not expect the Fed would increase key short-term
rates until the second half of 2014.
Eurodollar futures signal traders anticipate any rise in
short-term U.S. rates would be gradual.
As this low-rate outlook persists, overnight cash rates
remain stable, as more dollars have become available after the
settlement of last week's Treasury debt supply on Monday and the
filing deadline on personal income tax filing on Tuesday.
The interest rate on overnight repos was last bid at 0.22
percent, a tad lower than 0.23 percent on Tuesday.
The benchmark London interbank offered rate on three-month
dollars was unchanged for a third day at 0.46565
percent.