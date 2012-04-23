(Recasts, adds comment, details throughout)
* Solid demand for U.S. 3-, 6-month bills
* Short rates markets keep watchful eye on central banks
* Fed meets April 24-25, Bernanke press conference follows
* Markets pricing in chances of more ECB easing in 2012
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 23 Solid demand emerged on
M onday in auctions of U.S. three- and six-month Treasury bills,
with monetary policy intended to keep the U.S. economy on a
growth path and Europe from falling into a deep recession.
The Treasury sold $30 billion in three-month bills at a high
rate of 0.080 percent, awarding 44.3 percent of the bids at the
high. The ratio of bids received over those accepted was 4.72,
the highest since March 12, said Thomas Simons, Jefferies & Co
vice president and money market economist.
Dealers captured 63.7 percent of the issue as institutional
buyers largely stayed away, reflecting little flight-to-safety
impact from the strains in Spain, Simons said.
The Treasury also sold $28 billion in six-month bills at a
high rate of 0.130 percent, awarding 19.2 percent of the bids at
the high. The 4.48 ratio of bids received over those accepted
was little changed from the previous week, Simons said.
"The buyside remained apathetic this week, but the auctions
went quite well," he said. "The seasonal downswing in bill
supply essentially due to increased tax revenue probably helped
the auctions on the margin."
Despite some progress, Federal Reserve officials, including
New York Fed President William Dudley, believe global financial
market strains still pose "significant downside risks" to the
economic outlook.
Those strains were evident on Monday when Spain's implied
borrowing costs came under further market pressure as a
political crisis in the Netherlands, one of the euro zone's
stronger economies, stoked investor fears about the bloc's
commitment to containing its debt troubles.
Spain's Treasury is expected to issue between 1 billion and
2 billion euros of 3- and 6-month T-bills at around 0840 GMT at
an average yield close to double that offered at the last
auction of the same paper in March.
MARKETS ASSESS QUANTITATIVE EASING PROSPECTS
Fed policymakers meet on Tuesday and Wednesday and after the
meeting Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is scheduled to meet reporters
in a discussion intended to increase the public's understanding
of the conduct of monetary policy.
Though one Reuters poll last week found a brighter economic
outlook at the start of the year had reduced chances the Fed
would conduct another round of bond purchases, recent data
showing a cooler pace of growth in the second quarter support
the view that no options are off the table.
Another Reuters poll done last week showed Wall Street
primary bond dealers - who underwrite Treasury auctions and do
business directly with the Fed - believe the Fed will eventually
do another round of stimulus.
The Fed has held short-term interest rates close to zero
since late 2008 and has purchased more than $2 trillion in
long-term securities as part of its efforts to bolster the
recovery.
The central bank has also said it will likely keep rates at
ultra-low levels at least through to 2014.
EYE ON EUROPE
Since a moderately paced - even fragile - U.S. recovery
would be vulnerable to the unsettled economic situation in
Europe, markets have eyed the recent jump in borrowing costs for
Spain, whose 10-year government bonds broke above 6 percent last
week for the first time this year.
Italy's benchmark yields also rose above 5.7 percent on
Monday after falling to 4.8 percent in early March.
Despite that, the ECB's bond-buying program went unused for
the sixth week in a row last week, the bank said o n M onday.
Short-term euro zone interest rates were pricing in a rising
chance that the ECB might ease monetary policy further later
this year as the sovereign debt crisis intensifies and the
economic outlook worsens.
Surveys showed on Monday that the euro zone's private sector
slump deepened at a faster-than-expected pace in April,
dampening hopes that the bloc may come out of recession any time
soon.
Amid fears that austerity measures planned in vulnerable
economies such as Italy or Spain will just make it harder to
raise revenue to repay debt, investors again are looking to the
ECB for mitigating measures.
Forward euro overnight Eonia rates dated on future ECB
rate-setting meetings this year have fallen in recent days,
implying a further cut in the ECB's benchmark rate from its
record low 1.0 percent, or some other official action to drive
down borrowing costs.
The Eonia - one of the two benchmarks for the money and
capital markets in the euro zone, along with the Euribor) - is
an overnight interest rate computed as a weighted average of all
overnight unsecured lending transactions in the interbank
market.
