(Recasts, adds comment, details throughout) * Solid demand for U.S. 3-, 6-month bills * Short rates markets keep watchful eye on central banks * Fed meets April 24-25, Bernanke press conference follows * Markets pricing in chances of more ECB easing in 2012 By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, April 23 Solid demand emerged on M onday in auctions of U.S. three- and six-month Treasury bills, with monetary policy intended to keep the U.S. economy on a growth path and Europe from falling into a deep recession. The Treasury sold $30 billion in three-month bills at a high rate of 0.080 percent, awarding 44.3 percent of the bids at the high. The ratio of bids received over those accepted was 4.72, the highest since March 12, said Thomas Simons, Jefferies & Co vice president and money market economist. Dealers captured 63.7 percent of the issue as institutional buyers largely stayed away, reflecting little flight-to-safety impact from the strains in Spain, Simons said. The Treasury also sold $28 billion in six-month bills at a high rate of 0.130 percent, awarding 19.2 percent of the bids at the high. The 4.48 ratio of bids received over those accepted was little changed from the previous week, Simons said. "The buyside remained apathetic this week, but the auctions went quite well," he said. "The seasonal downswing in bill supply essentially due to increased tax revenue probably helped the auctions on the margin." Despite some progress, Federal Reserve officials, including New York Fed President William Dudley, believe global financial market strains still pose "significant downside risks" to the economic outlook. Those strains were evident on Monday when Spain's implied borrowing costs came under further market pressure as a political crisis in the Netherlands, one of the euro zone's stronger economies, stoked investor fears about the bloc's commitment to containing its debt troubles. Spain's Treasury is expected to issue between 1 billion and 2 billion euros of 3- and 6-month T-bills at around 0840 GMT at an average yield close to double that offered at the last auction of the same paper in March. MARKETS ASSESS QUANTITATIVE EASING PROSPECTS Fed policymakers meet on Tuesday and Wednesday and after the meeting Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is scheduled to meet reporters in a discussion intended to increase the public's understanding of the conduct of monetary policy. Though one Reuters poll last week found a brighter economic outlook at the start of the year had reduced chances the Fed would conduct another round of bond purchases, recent data showing a cooler pace of growth in the second quarter support the view that no options are off the table. Another Reuters poll done last week showed Wall Street primary bond dealers - who underwrite Treasury auctions and do business directly with the Fed - believe the Fed will eventually do another round of stimulus. The Fed has held short-term interest rates close to zero since late 2008 and has purchased more than $2 trillion in long-term securities as part of its efforts to bolster the recovery. The central bank has also said it will likely keep rates at ultra-low levels at least through to 2014. EYE ON EUROPE Since a moderately paced - even fragile - U.S. recovery would be vulnerable to the unsettled economic situation in Europe, markets have eyed the recent jump in borrowing costs for Spain, whose 10-year government bonds broke above 6 percent last week for the first time this year. Italy's benchmark yields also rose above 5.7 percent on Monday after falling to 4.8 percent in early March. Despite that, the ECB's bond-buying program went unused for the sixth week in a row last week, the bank said o n M onday. Short-term euro zone interest rates were pricing in a rising chance that the ECB might ease monetary policy further later this year as the sovereign debt crisis intensifies and the economic outlook worsens. Surveys showed on Monday that the euro zone's private sector slump deepened at a faster-than-expected pace in April, dampening hopes that the bloc may come out of recession any time soon. Amid fears that austerity measures planned in vulnerable economies such as Italy or Spain will just make it harder to raise revenue to repay debt, investors again are looking to the ECB for mitigating measures. Forward euro overnight Eonia rates dated on future ECB rate-setting meetings this year have fallen in recent days, implying a further cut in the ECB's benchmark rate from its record low 1.0 percent, or some other official action to drive down borrowing costs. The Eonia - one of the two benchmarks for the money and capital markets in the euro zone, along with the Euribor) - is an overnight interest rate computed as a weighted average of all overnight unsecured lending transactions in the interbank market. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)