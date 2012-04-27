(Adds U.S. money markets)
* Money markets focus on next week's U.S. payrolls report
* General collateral repo rate could firm Monday
* Euribor rates fall under weight of ECB cash
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. money markets were quiet
on the last trading session of the week, having digested the
Federal Reserve's policy statement on Wednesday and now
positioning for the influential U.S. payrolls report due next
Friday.
"The markets are deadly quiet," said Ken Silliman, managing
director at TD Securities (USA) LLC in New York.
"The FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting was the
big event of the week that the market was preparing for, and
after that there hasn't been much to discuss so the market has
been positioning for non-farm payrolls," he said.
The U.S. Labor Department will release its April employment
report on May 4.
Silliman cited some buying interest in nine- to 12-month
agencies "which offer a slightly more attractive yield for some
market investors at this point.
"And we've also seen some foreign central bank buying of
very short-dated Treasury bills," he added. But volatility "in
the money market world has been surprisingly absent."
Barclays Capital market analyst Joseph Abate said there had
been no impact from Standard & Poor's downgrade of Spain's debt
on Thursday, its second downgrade of Spain this year.
Instruments maturing in two years or less time are "just not
moving," Silliman said. "All the action is farther out on the
curve: five years through 30 years."
General collateral repo rates that were elevated earlier in
the week due to principal and interest payments made on April 25
by Fannie Mae had stabilized around 14 basis points, he said.
Settlement of Treasury supply on Monday and month-end
positioning could push repo rates higher early next week, "but
by the middle of next week, we expect general collateral rates
to start trending lower again," Silliman said.
Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates sank to 22-month
lows on Friday amid the ample cash the European Central Bank has
provided to the financial system since late last year.
The ECB, which left official euro zone interest rates at 1.0
percent earlier this month, has put more than 1 trillion euros
of low cost, three-year funding into the banking system since
the end of December, cutting interbank rates to half of what
they were last August.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to their lowest level since June 2010.
The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates.
With the ECB expected to keep limit-free liquidity available
and interest rates at their record low for the foreseeable
future, further falls in Euribor rates are expected.
High excess liquidity in the banking system has
led to high use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility. Banks
parked 791 billion euros there on Thursday. In normal times the
amounts are minimal.