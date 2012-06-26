By Karen Brettell
| NEW YORK, June 26
NEW YORK, June 26 The cost for banks to borrow
short-term funds backed by Treasuries has been trending higher
as the Federal Reserve's Operation Twist program adds to a
surplus of short-end debt supply.
Analysts noted, however, that a number of other factors
could stem the funding cost increases in coming weeks, at least
temporarily.
The U.S. central bank said last week that it will extend the
Twist program by another $267 billion, until the end of the
year. Twist involves selling short-term notes to fund purchases
of long-dated debt, in a bid to lower consumer borrowing costs.
This supply has flooded the short-term rates market and is
likely to help to continue to drive up the cost of borrowing
overnight funds using short-term Treasuries as collateral.
"The extension of Operation Twist will result in some
continued pressure on repo rates on the margin because it's
going to mean more competing supply in the front-end," said
Brian Smedley, interest rate strategist at Bank of America in
New York.
Average overnight rates in the interdealer market have
increased to 22.5 basis points in the last month, and analysts
see this likely to increase to the mid-20s level. The rate had
traded at around 10 basis points last October.
Analysts at Barclays also attribute some of the rise in the
rates to new, possibly lower-rated banks adding market share in
the market as the Federal Reserve pressures the industry to
reduce risks posed by the dominance of three large banks.
Other factors in the coming weeks could stem rate increases,
however, even if only temporarily.
Some banks have been using repo to secure extra cash
cushions in recent weeks as Greek elections and bank downgrades
by Moody's Investors Service threatened new volatility. With
these events now over, the banks may reduce these positions.
"In the last month or two it appears that some banks
have built up a bit of an excess liquidity buffer leading up to
the Greek elections and Moody's downgrades, and that
has contributed to some upward pressure on repo rates," Smedley
said.
"In the coming weeks we'll see if banks feel more
comfortable trimming back that excess liquidity," he added.
Decreasing appetite heading into quarter-end at the end of
this week could also reduce pressure in the market, adding to a
temporary decline in rates.
Longer term, a deteriorating economy could push repo
borrowing rates back down if the Fed launches new quantitative
easing to further stimulate growth.
Some economists expect the Fed could launch a third round of
easing, focused on purchases of mortgage-backed bonds as soon as
its meeting in September.