NEW YORK, June 27 The rate that banks say they
can borrow short-dated funds in the interbank market is
vulnerable to a degree of guesswork by banks as liquidity in the
short-term funding markets drops, with many institutions less
willing, or less able, to borrow short-term funds.
The benchmark London interbank offered rate (Libor) plays a
vital role in fixed income markets and is the basis for hundreds
of trillions of dollars in interest rate swaps, mortgages,
corporate, municipal and other debt.
Libor has maintained its key role as a benchmark despite
numerous regulatory probes relating to manipulation of the rate
by market participants before and during the 2007-2009 credit
crisis.
U.K. bank Barclays said on Wednesday it will pay
$453 million to U.S. and British authorities to settle
allegations that it manipulated the key rates.
Since the crisis the accuracy of the rate has also come
under question as banks have radically reduced their reliance on
short-term funding, leaving Libor to some degree based on the
guesswork of banks over where they could fund in the short-term
markets.
Libor is calculated by banks reporting the borrowing rate
they think is available, rather than from figures based on
actual loans.
"Interbank lending during London hours is significantly
reduced compared to what it was before the crisis," said Ira
Jersey, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
"It started with banks not wanting to take each others'
credit risk because they were worried that the bank would have
credit concerns over a three month horizon. Then banks ended up
with so much cash and reserves that they didn't need short-term
funding. Now, they also might not want to borrow," he said.
Fears over bank credit quality came back in force in the
second half of 2011, in large part on spreading fears over bank
exposures to risky European sovereign debt exposures.
This added to the drop in lending in the short-term
dollar-based markets, further muddying borrowing rates for the
banks that submit to Libor.
"In the last year we had the pickup of the European crisis
and lot of people reduced their U.S. dollar assets," said Mike
Lin, director of U.S. funding at TD Securities in New York.
"They started to use more secured funding to fill the gaps of
lost funding in unsecured market."
The case was especially acute for French banks that
scrambled to fund their U.S. operations as U.S. money funds
pulled back on extending loans. They have since off-loaded many
of their U.S. assets and increased other sources of funding,
including bank deposits.
Bank funding stress in the late 2011 prompted the European
Central Bank to offer cheap, three-year loans in December, which
has since helped ease funding stresses in the markets and
replaced interbank lending.
Libor remains, however, the benchmark for much of the fixed
income market.
"All of these things are relying on something that has less
volume going through it, and as a result is probably a little
less meaningful than it was a while ago," Lin said.
The British Bankers Association has been reviewing the
process of calculating Libor since February.
Three-month dollar-based Libor fixed at around
46 basis points on Wednesday, down from its recent high of 58
basis points in January. The rate traded at over 5 percent in
2007.
Societe Generale reported the highest rate of the
18 reporting banks on Wednesday at almost 60 basis points,
followed by BNP Paribas at 56 basis points and Credit
Agricole at just under 55 basis points.
HSBC reported the lowest borrowing rate at 26
basis points, followed by Barclays at 33 basis points and
Rabobank at 40 basis points.