* U.S. commercial paper market shrank in week - Fed
* Non-adjusted CP data may be more revealing of true picture
* Euribor futures rise on rate cut
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, July 5 The U.S. commercial paper
market shrank in the most recent week, Federal Reserve data
showed on Th ursday, suggesting less corporate borrowing as firms
closed the books on the second quarter.
The size of the U.S. commercial paper market shrank to
$972.5 billion in the week ended July 4 on a seasonally adjusted
basis from $1.008 trillion a week earlier.
The market size without seasonal adjustments fell less
sharply, to $971.2 billion in the week ended July 4 from $979.2
billion a week earlier.
Contrary to the typical pattern of seasonally adjusted data
providing a smoother pattern, commercial paper data that have
not been seasonally adjusted can be less volatile than the
figures that have been seasonally adjusted because the adjusted
data include the dramatic impact on the market of the most
intense period of the financial crisis, said Stone & McCarthy
managing director and economist Ray Stone.
A reluctance by money market funds, the big buyers of
commercial paper, to hold a lot of paper at quarter end might
also have contributed to the smaller amount of commercial paper
outstanding, he said.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper
outstanding shrank to $127.8 billion in the week ended July 4,
from $130.3 billion, the latest Fed data showed.
Aside from quarter-end influences, Federal Reserve data on
commercial and industrial loans showed businesses have gotten
more loans from banks over the last year, giving them less need
to issue commercial paper to raise short-term funds.
One reason for that is that banks "are very liquid, with all
these excess reserves, so they're in a position where it's
easier for them to make a loan," Stone said.
EURIBOR FUTURES RISE AFTER ECB RATE CUT
Euribor futures rose after the European Central Bank cut its
interest and deposit rates to shore up a flailing economy and a
struggling banking system.
The ECB cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points to
a record low 0.75 percent, as expected, after a recent bout of
weaker economic data suggested the euro zone debt crisis was
even affecting Germany, the bloc's biggest economy.
The central bank also cut its deposit rate to zero from 0.25
percent, making it less attractive for banks to park their cash
at the central bank overnight.
The move was largely symbolic, coming, as it did, just days
after a European Union summit surpassed market expectations by
agreeing to a more flexible use of euro zone rescue funds.
"Economic data recently were very weak and after the
European summit ... it was clear that (ECB President Mario)
Draghi and the ECB wanted to reciprocate," said Matteo Regesta,
strategist at BNP Paribas.
Business surveys this week suggested the euro zone economy
contracted between April and June, while data showed
unemployment in the currency bloc hit a euro-era high in May.
Euribor futures rose across the curve after the
rate decision and stood between 5 and 9.5 basis points on the
day across September 2012 and December 2014 contracts.
Analysts said the move in Euribors was a readjustment after
the rate decision and markets had not priced in any further
monetary easing.
The absence of any hint of more dramatic measures such as
buying government bonds or flooding banks with more liquidity
was disappointing to some. Spanish and Italian
bond yields spiked as a result.