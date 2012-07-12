NEW YORK, July 12 The U.S. commercial paper
market expanded in the latest week, suggesting more corporate
borrowing despite worries about a global economic slowdown,
Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
The size of the U.S. commercial paper market expanded by
$9.4 billion to $981.9 billion in the week ended July 11 on a
seasonally adjusted basis, according to the latest Fed data.
The data shows there may have been increased risk taking
after a large fall the previous week, when investors were
expected to be reducing positions in order to tidy balance
sheets for quarter end. The market had contracted by $35.7
billion the previous week.
Outstanding volumes have largely stayed in the area between
$900 billion to $1 trillion this year, and remain below year-end
levels of $1.04 trillion at the end of 2010, the Fed data show.
The market size without seasonal adjustments also rose, by
$24.4 billion to $995.6 billion in the latest week. Foreign
banks' commercial paper outstanding increased $2.5 billion in
the latest week to $130 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted
basis, the latest Fed data showed.
BANKS SLASH ECB DEPOSITS
In Europe Banks slashed the amount of money they parked at
the ECB after it stopped paying interest on overnight deposits
on Wednesday, but there was no sign they were using it to lend
more or buy the bonds of crisis-hit euro zone states.
Banks are reluctant to lend to each other for fear of not
getting all their money back, so they have deposited back with
the ECB much of the cash from the central bank's 1 trillion
euros cash boost in December and February.
ECB policymaker Josef Bonnici said the plunge in overnight
deposits - to 325 billion euros from more than 800 billion a day
earlier - was "encouraging" and said he expected to see a rise
in loans to firms and consumers as a result.
But ECB President Mario Draghi has said he expects little
impact on what banks and other investors do with their spare
cash - a view reinforced by them simply moving funds from the
deposit facility to their current accounts at the central bank.
"It's just a shifting of cash from one place to another and
ultimately it's a zero-sum game," said Simon Peck, rate
strategist at RBS.