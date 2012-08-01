By Karen Brettell
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 1 Two-year Treasuries yields rose
on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve stopped short of offering
new monetary stimulus at its latest meeting, reducing
expectations the central bank will cut the interest rate it pays
banks on excess reserves.
Some expectations that the Fed would follow the European
Central Bank in cutting the rate on excess reserves (IOER) to
zero in a bid to stimulate lending had sparked a rally in
two-year notes in the past month.
Many analysts, however, viewed a cut as unlikely, saying
such a move would hurt the $2.5 trillion money fund industry and
risk disrupting interbank dollar lending.
"We don't think an IOER reduction is going to happen," said
Michael Chang, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New
York. "The fact that there was nothing new announced wasn't a
total surprise."
Fed officials described the economy as having "decelerated
somewhat" and reiterated their disappointment with the slow pace
of progress in bringing down the nation's 8.2 percent jobless
rate.
Many analysts see the central bank as likely to launch a
third round of quantitative easing at its September meeting, if
the economy continues to weaken.
Two-year Treasuries yields rose to 24 basis
points, from 21 basis points before the Fed statement. The
yields had fallen from 30 basis points at the beginning of July
on increasing expectations of an IOER cut.
Two-year interest rate swap spreads tightened
by half a basis point to 19.75 percent after the statement.
Investors are now focused on Thursday's ECB meeting, with
expectations high that the central bank will announce a bond
purchase program or other actions to contain spiraling debt
costs in countries including Spain and Italy.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday said the bank
would do "whatever it takes" to preserve the euro.
The Treasury also said on Wednesday that it is working on
allowing investors to bid on securities that offer negative
interest rates, another sign that officials expect borrowing
costs to stay very low for a long time.
Negative rates effectively mean investors are paying the
government to lend it money.
Late last year, some Treasury bills trading in the
secondary market were paying a negative yield as investors
rushed to the safe-haven debt on accelerating fears over the
euro zone crisis.
The government is also planning to issue floating-rate notes
for the first time, but said such securities would not be
brought to market for at least another year.