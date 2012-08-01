NEW YORK Aug 1 Two-year Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus at its latest meeting, reducing expectations the central bank will cut the interest rate it pays banks on excess reserves.

Some expectations that the Fed would follow the European Central Bank in cutting the rate on excess reserves (IOER) to zero in a bid to stimulate lending had sparked a rally in two-year notes in the past month.

Many analysts, however, viewed a cut as unlikely, saying such a move would hurt the $2.5 trillion money fund industry and risk disrupting interbank dollar lending.

"We don't think an IOER reduction is going to happen," said Michael Chang, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "The fact that there was nothing new announced wasn't a total surprise."

Fed officials described the economy as having "decelerated somewhat" and reiterated their disappointment with the slow pace of progress in bringing down the nation's 8.2 percent jobless rate.

Many analysts see the central bank as likely to launch a third round of quantitative easing at its September meeting, if the economy continues to weaken.

Two-year Treasuries yields rose to 24 basis points, from 21 basis points before the Fed statement. The yields had fallen from 30 basis points at the beginning of July on increasing expectations of an IOER cut.

Two-year interest rate swap spreads tightened by half a basis point to 19.75 percent after the statement.

Investors are now focused on Thursday's ECB meeting, with expectations high that the central bank will announce a bond purchase program or other actions to contain spiraling debt costs in countries including Spain and Italy.

ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday said the bank would do "whatever it takes" to preserve the euro.

The Treasury also said on Wednesday that it is working on allowing investors to bid on securities that offer negative interest rates, another sign that officials expect borrowing costs to stay very low for a long time.

Negative rates effectively mean investors are paying the government to lend it money.

Late last year, some Treasury bills trading in the secondary market were paying a negative yield as investors rushed to the safe-haven debt on accelerating fears over the euro zone crisis.

The government is also planning to issue floating-rate notes for the first time, but said such securities would not be brought to market for at least another year.