* Rise in US repo rates may compress short-term swap spreads
* High yield in 3-month bill sale rises on the week
* ECB injection could worsen shortage of Spanish bonds in
repo
By Chris Reese and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 13 The interest rate on
U.S. repurchase agreements is likely to be supported in coming
weeks as the supply of Treasury bills rises, which could in turn
compress shorter-dated interest rate swap spreads, according to
a strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
A recent narrowing of shorter-dated swap spreads may be
related to changing expectations for repo rates, said Michael
Cloherty, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at RBC in New
York.
"In the upcoming weeks, a rise in bill supply is likely to
keep repo elevated," Cloherty said, noting that "repo rates are
highly dependent on bill supply, and bill supply is highly
seasonal.
"August tends to be one of the months where issuance is
high, and we will see an above-average rise in bill supply this
month," Cloherty said.
The rate on repos secured by Treasuries dipped to
0.22 percent o n M onday from 0.25 percent o n F riday. Repo rates
have generally been trending higher since touching a recent low
of 0.03 percent over a year ago.
Meanwhile, the spread on two-year interest rate swaps over
Treasuries narrowed to 19.75 basis points o n
Mo nday from 20.5 basis points on Fr iday. The two-year swap
spread has generally been narrowing since hitting a recent wide
of 54.5 in November, 2011.
The U.S. Treasury on Monday auctioned $32 billion of 3-month
bills at a high rate of 0.11 percent, up slightly from a high
rate of 0.1 percent in a similar auction last week and matching
the high rate in an auction two weeks ago.
An auction of $28 billion of 6-month bills on Monday brought
a high rate of 0.145 percent, up from a high rate of 0.135
percent in a similar auction last week and matching the high
rate from an auction two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, in Europe, a fresh injection of long-term ECB
loans into the banking system could worsen a shortage of Spanish
government bonds in the repo market, further squeezing a source
of short-term funds for Spain's banks.
Traders said a distortion of prices in the Spanish repo
market that followed a 1 trillion euro flood of three-year
European Central Bank loans in December and February could be
exacerbated if the bank repeated the operation.
Spanish government bonds have been in short supply in the
repo market, where banks commonly use them as collateral to
raise funds, since domestic banks parked them at the ECB in
return for cash -- particularly the three-year loans.
This prompted investors who need the bonds because of their
own short positions to pay a premium for the paper.
In a normal repo operation, the party needing the cash would
pay the premium, but in the distorted Spanish market, it is the
other way around.
"In Spain there are a lot of short positions in the market
... and we're seeing the repo levels around -3 or -4 percent," a
repo market trader said.
A negative number means the borrower is effectively being
paid to take the lender's cash.
"As soon as the repo market gets to be like that, it stops
functioning effectively and that has a knock-on effect in the
cash market because you can't provide liquidity to clients," the
trader said.
ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the ECB
would discuss loosening its collateral rules further in
September and could repeat other measures such as its long-term
cheap loans, known as LTROs.
"Perversely if another LTRO came in and there was a big
take-up by Spanish banks and they put Spanish bonds in, the repo
market could get worse," another trader said.
"This is contributing to the decline of the cash market
because you need the repo to oil the wheels in the cash market."
Banks can repay the ECB's initial three-year loans after 12
months. But as the three-year-old sovereign debt crisis rumbles
on with Spain now on the front line, analysts expect reliance by
peripheral banks on the central bank to remain high.
Spanish banks' reliance on ECB loans has increased in recent
months, as it has for Italian banks. But unlike Spain, the
Italian repo market is still functioning normally, supported by
the deeper liquidity in the country's debt market.