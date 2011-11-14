LONDON Nov 14 Key measures of money
market strain rose on Monday as investors fretted about the
ability of new governments in Italy and Greece to resolve their
festering debt problems.
While euro-priced interbank rates extended their fall to
fresh five-month lows on a glut of liquidity from the European
Central Bank and expectations of a further rate cut in the
coming two months, dollar funding costs ground higher.
London interbank offered rates for three-month dollars rose
to their highest since July 2010 at 0.46056 percent.
The cost for European banks to swap euros into dollars was
at its highest since late 2008, according to three- and
six-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swaps
.
In the repo market, spreads also widened although they were
off extremes hit last Wednesday after clearing houses
LCH.Clearnet SA and Italian domestic clearer Cassa di
Compensazione e Garanzia (CC&G) raised initial margin calls
applied to Italian debt.
The three-month Italian general collateral (GC) was bid
around 1.4 percent, a level seen early last week, according to
ICAP. That compared with the German equivalent which was little
changed on the day at 0.3 percent.
"As regards the Italian repo market I don't think anyone
would suggest we are out of the woods. There's no great relief
seen," said Chris Clark, an analyst at ICAP.
"The fact that (Greek Prime Minister Lucas) Papademos and
(Italian prime minister-designate Mario) Monti are on the verge
of being installed is seen as no more than what the market had
expected. There's no sense of great relief, and it didn't take
long for debt markets to start pushing wider this morning."
Italian bond yields rose higher above 6 percent again, with
benchmark 10-year yields rising to an intra-day
high of 6.82 percent, near the 7 percent level widely deemed
unsustainable to finance the country's huge public debt.
Focus will be on the ECB's tender of one-week funds on
Tuesday for signs of whether more banks will be forced to depend
on the central bank's liquidity provisions, especially for
term-funding which has all but dried up save for the best
credits.
Commerzbank strategists said the central bank might have to
step up its extraordinary measures and provide loans of up to
two-year maturity in addition to its reintroduced three-month
and 1-year liquidity.
"Politics have become the driver of valuations also in money
markets, as it is the sovereign debt concerns which eventually
also stoke the counterparty credit concerns," Commerzbank
strategist Benjamin Schroeder said.
"Political processes to solve the sovereign debt issues take
time, suggesting that the ECB will have to step up in the
meantime also in money markets."
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)