* Money market stress indicators creep higher
* Fears mount that sovereign crisis can spiral into banking
crisis
* German T-bill rates heading into negative territory
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Nov 18 Fears that the euro zone
debt crisis could evolve into a banking sector meltdown is
making investors increasingly anxious about preserving their
cash and pushing key indicators of money market stress higher on
Friday.
Euro zone cash markets were frozen for many lenders apart
from a select group of healthier banks, pushing the rest to the
European Central Bank for cash.
Funding strains in some areas of the market reached levels
last seen during the height of the Lehman crisis in 2008.
Dysfunctional money markets point to lower chances that the
region can grow itself out of the debt crisis.
The latest sign of worries that some banks could ultimately
collapse under the weight of their holdings of debt issued by
crisis-contaminated countries such as Italy was that German
treasury bill rates were slowly heading into negative territory.
"When there is panic you don't look at yields anymore, you
don't trust parking your money in deposits in the banking
system, you want something that protects you cash, even if you
pay for it," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
German treasury bills of up to 9 months were bid at rates of
as much as 0.35 percent, but sellers were asking for prices that
would imply negative yields of as low as minus 0.30 percent
This reflects not only that the unsecured interbank lending
has almost dried up, but also that the secured transactions are
shrinking in volumes, with many lenders asking for top-rated
collateral only -- such as German T-bills.
In comparison, similar-dated Italian and Spanish bills
yielded up to 6 percent.
Bank demand for short-term debt instruments is on the rise,
as the European Central Bank, unlike some commercial banks,
accepts bills of various quality standards as collateral for its
unlimited liquidity tenders.
Analysts say demand at those tenders is likely to increase
as Italian banks and all other banks in the system that are
heavily exposed to Italian debt are finding it increasingly
tough to secure funds from cash markets.
NUCLEAR
The strains were more evident in dollar markets than in the
euro markets.
The cost for European banks to swap euro rates into dollars
as measured by the three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis
swap rose to its highest since the height of the
Lehman crisis in 2008 to 138.50 basis points.
"From a liquidity perspective it is worse than before. I
suspect that's mainly for (Italian) domestic banks but it's not
limited because other banks hold BTPs (Italian bonds) as well,"
said Elaine Lin, rate strategist at Morgan Stanley.
"I would expect demand (for dollars at ECB tenders) would
increase given the pricing," Lin said.
The difference between three-month dollar offered interbank
Libor rate and overnight index swaps --
another widely used gauge of interbank stress -- inched higher
to 38 bps, the largest since June 2009.
Meanwhile, forward overnight Eonia rates -- which
reflect a combination of ECB key rate bets and banking sector
liquidity expectations, inched lower. BNP Paribas strategists
say forward Eonia rates are pricing a 60 percent chance of an
ECB rate cut in December and a full 25 basis points cut in
January.
Societe Generale's head of rates strategy Vincent Chaigneau
said Eonia forwards have further room to fall as markets will
begin to increasingly price in "nuclear" action from the central
bank to fight the debt crisis and a looming recession.
"Sovereign and bank term-funding stress is morphing into a
liquidity crisis. Bond auctions are becoming a tortuous process
... Dollar funding is scarcer by the day," he said.
"With the ECB still dragging its feet, the flight to quality
can continue. We remain biased towards lower Eonia ... as
surprise rate cuts and serious money printing are possibilities
that should be priced in partially."
