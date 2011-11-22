* Bank borrowing at ECB rises to 2-year high after 7-day
tender
* Funding presure seen intensifying as debt crisis drags on
* Dollar funding costs remain high, one-week ECB dlr
offering eyed
By William James
LONDON, Nov 22 Euro zone banks increased
their borrowing at the European Central Bank to the highest
level in two years on Tuesday, highlighting the growing
difficulty of sourcing funding from interbank markets as the
region's debt crisis escalates.
Spain and Italy face borrowing costs seen by many as
unsustainable and, with little confidence in official efforts to
build a bailout fund big enough to rescue them, vanishing trust
between banks holding their debt has caused lending to dry up.
Faced with rising costs and declining availability of market
funding sources, banks are becoming increasingly dependent on
the ECB to meet their financing needs.
Bank borrowing at the ECB's weekly offering of unlimited
seven-day loans rose by 17 billion euros to 247 billion euros
and could rise further as the crisis threatened to hit the
currency bloc's higher-rated states like France.
"Banks will sustain increased bank funding pressure going
forward unless we have a restoration of confidence in the euro
system, which is not exactly near in sight," said Matteo
Regesta, strategist at BNP Paribas in London.
"Liquidity provided remains well above needs, but I take the
view that stress is unlikely to fade."
The rise in demand for central bank funds was, in part,
driven by the Nov. 9 decision by clearing houses to raise the
risk margin it requires to clear repo transactions on Italian
bonds -- making a key source of bank funding more expensive.
"If you look at the repo rates you see that, against Italian
sovereign (general collateral) even for the overnight it trades
above the ECB's refinancing rate," said Benjamin Schroeder,
strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"So you can see, the ECB increasingly becomes the cheapest
option for peripheral banks."
Data published daily by Italian trading platform MTS showed
the cost of raising overnight funding against Italian debt
averaged 1.544 percent -- nearly 30 basis points above the 1.25
percent rate charged at ECB refinancing operations.
On Nov. 1 the overnight repo rate averaged 1.124 percent,
the MTS data showed.
DOLLAR STRESS HIGH
The cost to euro zone banks of raising cash in U.S. dollars
remained at painfully elevated levels, driven higher by U.S
institutions' concerns about the security of the depreciating
government bonds on the balance sheets of European banks.
Three-month cross currency basis swaps,
which measure the cost of swapping euros into dollars, edged
back from the previous session's extremes but remained within
sight of the most expensive level since the 2008 financial
crash.
Many banks have maintained access to dollar funding on a
week-to-week basis, but as the crisis worsens more are likely to
turn to the ECB for access to the U.S. currency via its costly
swap lines.
On Wednesday, the ECB will hold its regular seven-day dollar
tender, with markets keen to see if more banks than the two
which borrowed $552 million last week, bid for funds.
"The (cross currency) basis has widened considerably but its
quite hard to gauge the demand for these dollar tenders because
there's still this stigma about ECB funding," said Commerzbank's
Schroeder.
The Libor benchmark cost of three-month dollar funding
via interbank markets also rose, climbing half a
basis point to 0.50028 percent -- though market participants
stressed that very little lending was completed at these costs.
The rate has steadily risen since late July from around half its
current level.
(Editing by Anna Willard)