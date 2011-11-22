* Bank borrowing at ECB rises to 2-year high after 7-day tender

By William James

LONDON, Nov 22 Euro zone banks increased their borrowing at the European Central Bank to the highest level in two years on Tuesday, highlighting the growing difficulty of sourcing funding from interbank markets as the region's debt crisis escalates.

Spain and Italy face borrowing costs seen by many as unsustainable and, with little confidence in official efforts to build a bailout fund big enough to rescue them, vanishing trust between banks holding their debt has caused lending to dry up.

Faced with rising costs and declining availability of market funding sources, banks are becoming increasingly dependent on the ECB to meet their financing needs.

Bank borrowing at the ECB's weekly offering of unlimited seven-day loans rose by 17 billion euros to 247 billion euros and could rise further as the crisis threatened to hit the currency bloc's higher-rated states like France.

"Banks will sustain increased bank funding pressure going forward unless we have a restoration of confidence in the euro system, which is not exactly near in sight," said Matteo Regesta, strategist at BNP Paribas in London.

"Liquidity provided remains well above needs, but I take the view that stress is unlikely to fade."

The rise in demand for central bank funds was, in part, driven by the Nov. 9 decision by clearing houses to raise the risk margin it requires to clear repo transactions on Italian bonds -- making a key source of bank funding more expensive.

"If you look at the repo rates you see that, against Italian sovereign (general collateral) even for the overnight it trades above the ECB's refinancing rate," said Benjamin Schroeder, strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"So you can see, the ECB increasingly becomes the cheapest option for peripheral banks."

Data published daily by Italian trading platform MTS showed the cost of raising overnight funding against Italian debt averaged 1.544 percent -- nearly 30 basis points above the 1.25 percent rate charged at ECB refinancing operations.

On Nov. 1 the overnight repo rate averaged 1.124 percent, the MTS data showed.

DOLLAR STRESS HIGH

The cost to euro zone banks of raising cash in U.S. dollars remained at painfully elevated levels, driven higher by U.S institutions' concerns about the security of the depreciating government bonds on the balance sheets of European banks.

Three-month cross currency basis swaps, which measure the cost of swapping euros into dollars, edged back from the previous session's extremes but remained within sight of the most expensive level since the 2008 financial crash.

Many banks have maintained access to dollar funding on a week-to-week basis, but as the crisis worsens more are likely to turn to the ECB for access to the U.S. currency via its costly swap lines.

On Wednesday, the ECB will hold its regular seven-day dollar tender, with markets keen to see if more banks than the two which borrowed $552 million last week, bid for funds.

"The (cross currency) basis has widened considerably but its quite hard to gauge the demand for these dollar tenders because there's still this stigma about ECB funding," said Commerzbank's Schroeder.

The Libor benchmark cost of three-month dollar funding via interbank markets also rose, climbing half a basis point to 0.50028 percent -- though market participants stressed that very little lending was completed at these costs. The rate has steadily risen since late July from around half its current level. (Editing by Anna Willard)