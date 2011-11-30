LONDON Nov 30 Money market tensions eased
on Wednesday after the world's major central banks stepped up
measures to keep funds flowing through the financial system and
stave off a potential credit crunch stemming from the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the
central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said in
a joint statement they had agreed to lower the cost of existing
dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5.
It was already looking cheaper for European banks to take
dollars from the ECB next week rather than the market, where
they have been struggling to access dollars. The move makes the
Dec. 7 tender more attractive, which could boost demand.
But market participants said that, while welcome, the
measures were insufficient to restore interbank lending without
a solution to the debt crisis.
"It's addressing the symptoms rather than tackling the real
problems. It will help and it will buy time but it's not the end
of it," said Benjamin Schroeder, a strategist at Commerzbank.
"To restore confidence in the banking sector you have to
restore confidence in the sovereigns and this has to be done on
a political level, and there the process seems to be going
somewhat slower."
The premium to banks of obtaining dollars in the market
fell, as reflected by euro/dollar cross-currency basis swaps
which narrowed across the three-month to one-year curve.
Three-month basis swaps narrowed 30 basis
points to minus 131 bps while one-year was 18 bps tighter at 90
bps but still near levels last seen in October 2008 in the
aftermath of Lehman Brothers' collapse.
"This reduction in swap interest costs and unjamming of the
swap market is helpful but we need to see more action on the
euro zone policy front," said Richard Batty, investment strategy
director at Standard Life Investments.
"The boost we're seeing may not prove to be sustainable
without strong policy responses from the ECB and EU."
MORE ECB LIFELINES
Euro zone interest rate futures rallied across the 2011/2012
curve , driving implied rates down, while German
two-year government bond yields hit a new euro-era
low of 0.276 percent, aided too by expectations that the ECB
will cut interest rates next week.
The ECB will also throw more funding lifelines to banks
buffeted by a debt crisis now entering its third year, according
to a firm majority of economists polled by Reuters this week.
.
Although three-month dollar loans from the ECB would be
cheaper, with the rate falling to 0.71 percent from December 5
from 1.45 percent, RBS and Citi strategists noted that the cost
of collateralised borrowing was still higher than dollar Libor.
The ECB collateral requirement also remained unchanged with
respect to foreign currency-denominated collateral.
London interbank offered rates (Libor) for three-month
dollars rose to 0.52889 percent < from 0.52694
percent on Tuesday, according to the latest fixings by the
British Bankers' Association. The fixings came before the
announcement of the central banks' action.
"So this measure shouldn't necessarily result in banks
flooding the facility," Citi strategists said in a note.
"The important point is that the price of liquidity has a
new ceiling that is now 50 bp lower than what it was."