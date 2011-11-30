LONDON Nov 30 Money market tensions eased on Wednesday after the world's major central banks stepped up measures to keep funds flowing through the financial system and stave off a potential credit crunch stemming from the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said in a joint statement they had agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5.

It was already looking cheaper for European banks to take dollars from the ECB next week rather than the market, where they have been struggling to access dollars. The move makes the Dec. 7 tender more attractive, which could boost demand.

But market participants said that, while welcome, the measures were insufficient to restore interbank lending without a solution to the debt crisis.

"It's addressing the symptoms rather than tackling the real problems. It will help and it will buy time but it's not the end of it," said Benjamin Schroeder, a strategist at Commerzbank.

"To restore confidence in the banking sector you have to restore confidence in the sovereigns and this has to be done on a political level, and there the process seems to be going somewhat slower."

The premium to banks of obtaining dollars in the market fell, as reflected by euro/dollar cross-currency basis swaps which narrowed across the three-month to one-year curve.

Three-month basis swaps narrowed 30 basis points to minus 131 bps while one-year was 18 bps tighter at 90 bps but still near levels last seen in October 2008 in the aftermath of Lehman Brothers' collapse.

"This reduction in swap interest costs and unjamming of the swap market is helpful but we need to see more action on the euro zone policy front," said Richard Batty, investment strategy director at Standard Life Investments.

"The boost we're seeing may not prove to be sustainable without strong policy responses from the ECB and EU."

MORE ECB LIFELINES

Euro zone interest rate futures rallied across the 2011/2012 curve , driving implied rates down, while German two-year government bond yields hit a new euro-era low of 0.276 percent, aided too by expectations that the ECB will cut interest rates next week.

The ECB will also throw more funding lifelines to banks buffeted by a debt crisis now entering its third year, according to a firm majority of economists polled by Reuters this week. .

Although three-month dollar loans from the ECB would be cheaper, with the rate falling to 0.71 percent from December 5 from 1.45 percent, RBS and Citi strategists noted that the cost of collateralised borrowing was still higher than dollar Libor. The ECB collateral requirement also remained unchanged with respect to foreign currency-denominated collateral.

London interbank offered rates (Libor) for three-month dollars rose to 0.52889 percent < from 0.52694 percent on Tuesday, according to the latest fixings by the British Bankers' Association. The fixings came before the announcement of the central banks' action.

"So this measure shouldn't necessarily result in banks flooding the facility," Citi strategists said in a note.

"The important point is that the price of liquidity has a new ceiling that is now 50 bp lower than what it was."