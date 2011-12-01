LONDON Dec 1 Action by European leaders
next week to tackle the sovereign debt crisis will determine
whether dollar funding costs stay lower after the world's
leading central banks' joint effort on Thursday sent rates down.
The co-ordinated move came before euro zone leaders meet on
Dec. 9 with financial markets expecting significant steps
towards deeper fiscal integration and signs of a heightened
sense of urgency to draw a line under the crisis.
European banks have been finding it harder to borrow dollars
in recent months as U.S. money market funds and financial
institutions scaled back short-term loans to them fearing some
banks' exposure to bad debt from struggling euro zone states
means they are insolvent.
As the debt crisis threatened ever bigger economies such as
Italy and France, the costs of raising dollars rose dangerously
close to the 2008 crisis-era highs, increasing pressure on
authorities to alleviate the stress.
Government debt sales in France and Spain on Thursday
attracted solid demand and at lower yields than feared -
although still at 14-year highs, indicating an improving
backdrop, analysts said.
Wednesday's move by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European
Central Bank and other top central banks to lower the cost of
existing dollar swap lines by half a percentage point has driven
interbank costs off their worst levels.
But some gauges of money market strain stayed near end-2008
levels with analysts saying a return to more normal interbank
lending required a substantive solution to the debt crisis.
"It is of a fairly minimal importance in terms of the
structure of the whole crisis," said Mark Schofield, head of
rate products strategy at Citi in London. "It doesn't
necessarily do anything to protect banks from a systemic risk in
the event of a major sovereign credit event."
London interbank offered rates for three-month dollars fell
to 0.52722 percent from 0.52889 percent, but its
premium over anticipated central bank rates - a key gauge of
market stress - was still at its highest since mid-2009.
The premium to European banks of swapping euros for
three-month dollars as reflected by closely watched euro-dollar
basis swap rates fell to one-week lows but was far
from cheaper levels seen in April.
The lower price for central bank money should encourage
European banks to borrow more dollars from the ECB at its
three-month tender next week, although the stigma associated
with the use of the facility may prevail.
"It is not only the cost of these swap lines that has acted
as a deterrent but the signal of distress their usage implies -
yesterday's price cut doing nothing to address the latter," said
Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire.
In the forward foreign exchange market, the cost to European
banks of swapping euros for one-month dollar loans was up on the
week - with the euro/dollar basis at minus 124 basis points
compared with 105.5 bps on Monday. Banks' inclination to hoard
cash over year end exacerbated the moves, analysts said.
"The turn of year is a real concern for those euro zone
institutions seeking dollar funding but, despite a significant
reaction to yesterday's coordinated policy move, euro/dollar
basis remains at levels that are indicative of rather extreme
underlying stress," ICAP analyst Chris Clark said.
"Next week's one-week and three-month ECB dollar tenders
look like they may well release a good deal of pent-up demand,
after which basis could be expected to fall back towards less
extreme levels."