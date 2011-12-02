* A 25 bps ECB rate cut fully priced in next week

* Money markets reluctant to price much more easing

* If ECB dovish enough on Thursday, markets may start pricing QE

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Dec 2 Any dovish signals from the European Central Bank at its meeting next week could give investors the green light to start pricing in unprecedented monetary easing and may trigger a sharp fall in short-term euro zone interest rates.

Money market rates are fully pricing in a 25 basis point cut in the key rate to 1 percent on Thursday, but investors remain reluctant to price in further cuts next year. For that, they would need a sign from new ECB President Mario Draghi that the bank is willing to slash rates to all-time lows to support the euro zone economy and keep inflation within the target.

Warnings that the economic outlook is deteriorating and that inflation is expected to fall sharply are usually enough to convince markets the ECB is minded to loosen monetary policy, but Draghi may have to explain more this time, analysts say.

If a move to cut rates below 1 percent became more likely, speculation would then intensify that the ECB might also cut the deposit facility rate below 0.25 percent, which could make it difficult for the bank to sterilise its public debt purchases.

That means markets could start to price in that the ECB will eventually start printing money to fight a looming recession and a euro zone debt crisis that is spreading even to the bloc's core economies and beyond.

On Thursday, Draghi said a fiscal union was the most important step towards solving the euro debt crisis and added "more elements might follow". Although some analysts said that may signal the ECB is ready to act more aggressively to tackle the crisis, the comments were considered too vague to have a market impact.

"If he were slightly more specific in terms of what it is that he is thinking what the ECB's contribution might be ... that would be considered a dovish signal," FXPro strategist Michael Derks said. "There's definitely more potential for (euro zone overnight) Eonia rates to fall from here"

That outcome was "probable" he said, because "the ECB must step in in a meaningful fashion ... otherwise the whole euro project may crumble very quickly."

Societe Generale's head of rate strategy Vincent Chaigneau said he was waiting to see whether Draghi's speech suggested more easing was on the cards before deciding whether to lower the target of its receiving March Eonia forward position, currently at 0.40 percent. The rate was last trading at 0.43 percent .

"The lowest point on the Eonia curve is 0.39 percent and if two 25 bps cuts were priced in, that should probably be at 0.20 percent," Chaigneau said, adding that he expected the ECB to use more unconventional measures in the first quarter of next year.

The three-month Euribor futures curve had room to rise some 10-15 basis points if the ECB cut rates on Thursday by 25 basis points and looked dovish, according to RBC Capital Markets head of European rates strategy Peter Schaffrik.

LIQUIDITY EXPECTATIONS

Some also expect the ECB to introduce unlimited euro loans for banks extending beyond the current maximum one-year maturity.

While it is difficult to gauge what markets expect liquidity conditions will be next year given the huge amounts of extra cash already in the market, some analysts said the introduction of two-year loans would not be a big surprise.

Not so many expect three-year loans, though.

"The big thing will be whether they will extend the LTROs (liquidity operations) to a longer maturity. If they introduce the three-year, (markets) are going to take that as if it was almost QE (quantitative easing) and trigger a fairly big risk-on move," said Charles Diebel, head of market strategy at Lloyds.

Longer ECB loans could help troubled euro zone banks re-finance maturing debt. More solid banks could take the money as well, with the view to switch it into into higher-yielding two- or three-year government debt, for example.

That would carry a risk though, as the only two-year triple-A rated paper whose credit quality has not been seriously questioned by investors -- that issued by Germany, Finland or the Netherlands -- is currently yielding just 0.3-0.5 percent, less than half the expected ECB rate at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, financial stress indicators such as the three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap -- which narrowed sharply after the coordinated move by global central banks to cut dollar funding costs earlier this week -- widened again.

The three-month basis swap expanded by some 6 basis points on the day to minus 130 basis points after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the euro zone debt crisis would take years to resolve.

Three-month dollar Libor also rose and overnight borrowing from the ECB was at its highest since March