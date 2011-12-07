* Demand for dollars reflects funding stresses

* Take-up should help ease year-end strains

* ECB expected to deliver more liquidity measures tomorrow

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Dec 7 A larger-than-expected take-up of dollars at a European Central Bank tender on Wednesday reflected euro zone banks' funding stresses but the fact banks were using the facility was seen as a positive and could smooth the market into year-end.

Banks took more than $50 billion at a three-month operation , the first since the world's major central banks cut the cost of using dollar swap lines with the Federal Reserve last week to help institutions struggling with the fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.

That was well above the $10 billion median forecast in a Reuters poll of money market traders. Banks also took $1.6 billion in one-week funds.

But analysts said there was no reason to panic as dollar-funding stresses were widely acknowledged already.

"Generally it is a sign of stress for the market, but the stress was there beforehand and today's allotment is not necessarily a negative sign as you have the facility in place that is being used now," said Norbert Aul, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Morgan Stanley estimated the take-up was the most since December 2008 with banks able to borrow dollars for three months at 0.58 percent, compared with around 1.45 percent before the co-ordinated central bank action to lower the cost. The ECB had also lowered its initial margin requirement.

Morgan Stanley said some of the demand was probably due to year-end funding needs or reflected somewhat higher funding stress than previously thought.

"The silver lining is that central banks have proven to be willing to backstop funding stresses in the market," said strategist Elaine Lin.

"The coordinated action has encouraged usage which should ensure a smoother year-end, and further narrow the FX basis, given that the market has shown it is willing to take dollars from the ECB instead."

The three-month cross-currency basis swap, which reflects the cost of swapping euros into dollars in the market narrowed to 112 basis points after the tender from around 120 basis points earlier in the day and compared with around 160 basis points last week.

MORE FROM THE ECB?

The cheaper dollar tender is just one measure to make funding easier for banks, with the ECB likely to cut interest rates -- something that is fully priced by markets -- and offer ultra-long euro liquidity at its meeting on Thursday ID:nL5E7N51EW].

"The ECB will try hard to put liquidity to work this week," RBS strategists said. "There are so many ideas around that there will be some disappointment. But the existence of so many ways to make a difference also guards against failure."

Longer-term tenders would go some way to replacing funding lost through bond markets, which have been all but closed in the second part of the year with only a handful of deals.

Some 1.7 trillion euros of bank funding is due to roll over in the next three years, Morgan Stanley estimates. That includes 650-700 billion euros next year, most of it in the first half, the European Banking Association has said.

ECB President Mario Draghi hinted in comments to the European Parliament last week that the ECB could take stronger action to fight the crisis if European leaders agreed on tighter budget controls. Plans for mandatory penalties for countries that exceed deficit targets will be put to a European Union summit on Friday.