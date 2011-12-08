* ECB cuts rates, introduces long-term liquidity tools
* Measures seen addressing symptoms, not the problem
* Euro zone banks' dependant on ECB seen rising
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 8 The European Central Bank's
move to ease monetary policy and support banks on Thursday
pushed down short-term euro zone interest rates but fell short
of quelling fears that the sovereign debt crisis could massively
hurt banks.
The ECB cut its key rate by 25 basis points to 1 percent,
introduced ultra-long euro liquidity loans, and widened the
collateral base in a bid to ease the strain in money markets.
But it discouraged expectations that it would massively step
up its buying of government bonds if European Union leaders
agree on moves towards closer fiscal union at a crucial summit
starting later in the day.
"The implication for the money markets is that we are still
flooding the system with liquidity, the ECB is 'all in' in terms
of liquidity, and there is not much else they can do for now,"
said David Keeble, head of global rate strategy at Credit
Agricole.
"Short-term interest rates could still fall further. But
little has been done to heal the interbank market. We are
healing the system but not finding the true core of the
problems."
EU leaders are gathering for what is widely touted as a
make-or-break summit in Brussels, and the ECB's stance has put
more pressure on them to find a solution to the sovereign debt
crisis.
Because banks hold massive amounts of government bonds, they
will not have the confidence to lend in the cash market until
sovereign debt is seen as a safe asset again.
Forward 2012 Eonia rates were slightly lower across the
curve, but fell short of moving massively below 40 basis points,
which would imply pricing in a deposit facility rate of less
than 0.25 percent.
Such a move is seen as unlikely as it would mean that it
would make it even harder for the ECB to sterilise its bond
purchases.
Euribor futures fell on the 2012 strip, reversing
gains, but still implied that a further 25 basis point cut in
the key rate was priced in, Barclays Capital rate strategist
Giuseppe Maraffino said.
INTERCONNECTED
The euro zone financial system continued to show signs of
stress. Overnight emergency borrowing from the European Central
Bank jumped to over 9 billion euros, the highest in nine months.
The interconnectivity of the euro zone financial system was
on the rise as the central bank becomes the counterparty of
choice for an increasing number of banks.
For instance, ECB funding to Italian banks spiked to 153.2
billion euros last month, from 111.3 billion euros at the end of
October, as they find it harder to find money in the market.
One of the factors that led to this was a hike in the cost
of using Italian bonds to raise funds by clearing houses.
But on Thursday, Clearing houses LCH.Clearnet SA and Cassa
di Compensazione e Garanzia (CC&G) cut repo margins following
some easing in the country's bond yields.
"Still, given that a lot of the repo volume seems now to
have migrated to the ECB, the reversal of the changes might not
have a similar impact on the other side," Maraffino said.
He added that a fragile market sentiment before Friday's
summit could also be an impediment to a sharp improvement in
funding conditions for Italian banks.
Jefferies estimates the Greek banking sector was effectively
rolling over a quarter of their balance sheet through the
eurosystem and its national central bank as of September, while
Italian banks were rolling over around 4 percent of their
balance sheet through the eurosystem as of November.
"On current trends these numbers can only go higher, with
the Bundesbank effectively the other side of most of this
liquidity provisioning," Jefferies' chief European financial
economist David Owen said.