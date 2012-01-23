* Repo volumes shrink as euro zone banks prefer ECB cash
* ECB dependency seen remaining high over longer term
* Flood of ECB liquidity caps worsening of banking stress
By William James
LONDON, Jan 23 Shrinking volumes for
secured lending in the interbank market are symptomatic of the
fractured trust between euro zone banks, and underscore the view
that heavy reliance on the ECB will persist in the long term,
analysts say.
The volume of trade in the repo market, where banks commonly
use government bonds as collateral to raise funding, has fallen
in recent months according to trading platform data.
Interdealer broker ICAP said repo volumes through its
Brokertec platform were down by around 30 percent since the
middle of the fourth quarter of 2011.
Average Italian repo volumes over electronic trading system
MTS have also fallen in January compared to December, according
to information published on MTS's website.
Analysts said this reflected banks' preference to use their
collateral to draw long-term money from the European Central
Bank rather than sourcing cash from the market.
"The recent reduction in volume seen across euro repo
markets largely reflects the migration of collateral from the
open market to the vaults of the ECB, via last December's
three-year (refinancing operation)," said ICAP analyst Chris
Clark.
The decline in repo volumes affected both ends of the credit
spectrum differently, Clark said, with investors preferring to
hold onto low-risk German Bunds, whereas lower-rated collateral
was safer to lend out to the ECB than to the market.
Trust in the region's banking system has been badly hit by
the sovereign debt crisis, sapping banks' appetite to lend and
prompting the ECB to flood the market with access to cheap cash
to prevent a serious funding squeeze.
Banks borrowed 489 billion euros in three-year loans at the
longest maturity cash injection the central bank has ever held,
and demand was expected to be high for a second such tender at
the end of February.
Banks have the option to repay the three-year loans after 12
months, but with no end in sight to the euro zone sovereign
crisis, analysts expected reliance on the central bank to remain
high over the long-term.
"It takes a long time to restore this confidence," said BNP
Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq.
Bank of France data showed French financial institutions
increased their long-term borrowing from the ECB by 43.6 billion
euros in the last month, taking a total of 107 billion euros as
of Jan. 17.
DYSFUNCTION CAPPED
Although the high degree of ECB dependence pointed to a
dysfunctional interbank system, analysts said that while the
sovereign crisis continued, the central bank measures were key
to keeping stress limited and easing creditworthiness concerns.
"It helps to improve the perceived credit in the European
banking system ... the consensus is that this is helpful to the
whole banking system," said Commerzbank strategist Benjamin
Schroeder.
By providing long-term funding, banks are able to pay down
the substantial volume of debt falling due this year.
Supporting this view, a Reuters poll of money market traders
showed a majority believed these steps had improved access to
funding available on the previously moribund unsecured interbank
market.
The Libor rate for unsecured three-month euro borrowing
fell for the 23rd consecutive session, down 0.01357
percent at 1.11214 percent.
Nevertheless, anecdotal evidence suggested volumes were
still very low and many institutions remain frozen out of the
market.