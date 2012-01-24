LONDON Jan 24 Bank-to-bank borrowing
rates marched lower on Tuesday and look unlikely to deviate from
their downward path as a buffer of excess liquidity kept money
market strains at bay even after Greece's debt-restructuring
talks hit a fresh hurdle.
The Greek talks ran into a snag after euro zone finance
ministers rejected an offer by the country's private creditors
to write down the nominal value of their debt by 50 percent in
return for new longer-term bonds paying an interest rate of 4
percent.
As negotiators headed back to the drawing board to secure a
deal needed to avoid a messy default by Greece, there was no
deterioration in key measures of money market strains, with
recent liquidity measures by central banks continuing to anchor
rates.
"The fact that there's a lot of liquidity in the system and
refinancing risk for banks has disappeared for now is what the
money market is focusing on rather than on the Greek PSI
(private sector involvement)," said Barclays Capital strategist
Giuseppe Maraffino.
"In the worst case scenario for Greece, I also expect
tensions in money markets in terms of confidence but the fact
that banks have no problem with liquidity for the next three
years is very positive for money markets."
Strong demand for short-term debt from the euro zone's
lower-rated countries also continued, with Spanish borrowing
costs for 3- and 6-month Treasury bills falling sharply,
supported by cash-flush domestic banks.
EGGS IN ONE BASKET?
Despite being awash with cash after the injection of nearly
half a trillion euros in 3-year loans in December, there was no
easing in banks' appetite for central bank funds.
Banks took up 130.3 billion euros at the ECB's weekly
tender, up from 126 billion euros last week and the same level
of demand as before looser ECB reserve rules kicked in last
month, freeing up more bank funds.
Focus is now on how much of the 44 billion euros in 3-month
loans maturing on Wednesday they will roll over, with a lower
uptake likely to signal that banks are sticking to very
short-term funding to keep collateral free for the ECB's next
injection of 3-year loans on Feb. 29.
"It's very unlikely that banks put all their eggs in one
basket and took their entire annual need in the three years, so
some will still use the short end to supplement the longer
tenders," ICAP senior broker Kevin Pearce said.
Although the high dependence on ECB loans shows the
dislocations still plaguing the interbank market, analysts said
the ECB had averted a cash crunch for banks and bought time for
policymakers to work on a solution to the sovereign debt crisis,
the root of the latest banking problems.
London interbank offered rates for three-month euros
fixed 1.3 basis points lower at 1.09886 percent, the
lowest since early March. Its spread over overnight indexed swap
rates, an indicator of financial stress, was two
basis points narrower at 76 bps. It has fallen almost 20 bps
from a peak of 93 bps hit in December, its highest since March
2009.
ECB bank borrowing and deposits
link.reuters.com/nyd85s
Euro zone bank funding strains (package of graphics)
link.reuters.com/rer25s
Equivalent Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.158 percent from 1.168 percent, also the lowest in nearly
10 months.
One-week rates, most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity, fell to 0.422 percent from 0.429 percent on
Monday while overnight rates dropped to 0.371 percent
from 0.394 percent.
Offers of unsecured interbank lending out to one month were
also showing signs of returning, according to ICAP's Pearce.
"However, the market being flooded with cash, coupled with
the fact that one-month does very little for regulatory
liquidity requirements, means that some banks are reluctant to
show bids in this period, hoping to encourage offers in longer
maturities," he said.
