* Euribor rates continue fall
* No barrier to falling below 1 percent
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Jan 27 Euro zone interbank lending
rates continued to fall on Friday with plenty of room to slide
further given the ample excess liquidity in the banking system,
even before the ECB offers banks more three-year funding next
month.
Benchmark three-month Euribor rates dropped to
their lowest since March 2011 at 1.138 percent, down from 1.142
percent in the previous session.
The rate has fallen by more than 30 basis points since the
European Central Bank announced in December that it would offer
banks three-month funding with a take-up of almost half a
trillion euros of the cash and another such tender at the end of
February.
With the three-month Euribor rate falling by just over a
basis point a day on average since banks got the cash, the
forward rate implied by the March Euribor future of 0.95
percent still holds significant downside potential should the
rate of decline continue, Commerzbank strategist Christoph
Rieger said.
"Granted the downside dynamic should subside at lower levels
and some are pointing to the 1 percent refinancing rate level as
providing support," Rieger said.
However that argument did not stand up in 2009/2010 when the
ECB first flooded the market with 12-month funding, pushing the
three-month Euribor rate as low as 0.63 percent.
"We would not attempt to catch the falling (Euribor) knife
yet," Rieger added.
Excess liquidity in the banking system has averaged 449
billion euros this year, according to BNP Paribas, versus 102
billion euros in 2011 and 147 billion euros in 2010.
And that is before another three-month tender at the end of
February at which a Reuters poll forecasts a demand of 263
billion euros, although many analysts expect a higher figure.
Italian banks raised their borrowing from the ECB by 57
billion euros in December to 210 billion euros, while Spanish
banks' borrowing rose 26 billion euros to 132 billion
euros.
German banks however more than doubled their borrowing to 55
billion euros, something Commerzbank says underscores the fact
that taking liquidity from the ECB has lost its stigma and the
only restriction to taking cash at the next three-year operation
is availability of eligible collateral.
The ECB's tactic of providing liquidity has eased tensions
in the banking sector, at least for the time being and markets
are not looking for the central bank to cut its main refinancing
rate any time soon.
Some analysts do look for a cut in the bank's overnight
deposit rate however, which would make it less attractive to
park funds there overnight rather than lend them out.
The amount of cash left at the ECB overnight over and above
the average reserve requirement touched its highest since May
2010 earlier this maintenance period at nearly 140 billion
euros, according to Reuters data.
With the overnight Eonia rate settling a few basis
points above the deposit rate, any cut in the deposit rate would
pull Eonia rates lower and feed through to Euribor rates with
the spread between the two narrowing as banking tensions ease.
"Euribor should continue to edge lower for two reasons,"
said Laurence Mutkin, strategist at Morgan Stanley.
"The market is underpricing the probability of a cut in the
deposit rate, which would lead to a fall in Eonia and the excess
liquidity should mean that banks have lower demand for unsecured
cash."