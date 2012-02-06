* ECB seen holding firm on rates, loan offers until March
* Three-year cash still seen easing interbank stress
* Some hedging against surprises, rate cuts seen eventually
By William James
LONDON, Feb 6 Interbank markets show
little expectation that the European Central Bank will commit to
new injections of long-term banking loans or signal a cut in
interest rates at its February policy meeting later this week.
Prices showed the predicted path of overnight bank to bank
lending rates - which are typically closely correlated with the
ECB refinancing rate - was broadly flat over the first half of
the year.
Analysts expect ECB President Mario Draghi to praise the
impact of steps taken in December which have boosted banks' cash
buffers with half a trillion euros of three-year loans, unfrozen
bank funding markets and pushed interbank borrowing rates lower.
"Currently there is not the need for the ECB to come up with
more ideas," said Kornelius Purps, strategist at Unicredit.
"The risk that banks will face serious difficulties in
getting their business funding has been trimmed extremely
successfully."
Reflecting this view, measures of counterparty stress in the
bank-to-bank lending market eased further. The Libor/OIS spread
narrowed to stand at 68 basis points, down from more than 90 bps
in December, and forward markets pointed to a spread of around
40 bps by year-end.
The central bank will hold on Feb. 29 a second offer of
three-month loans, which is expected to add to the large surplus
of long-term cash in the euro system.
A Reuters poll of money market traders showed banks were
expected to borrow 400 billion euros at the operation.
Speculation last month had been of a take-up as high as a
trillion euros though money market players generally expect a
lower figure.
Analysts said the ECB was unlikely to announce more loan
tenders at Thursday's policy meeting, preferring instead to take
a wait-and-see approach on whether December's strong demand
would be matched at the Feb. 29 long-term refinancing operation
(LTRO).
"They could well say that we are riding the LTRO wave and
sentiment in the market has improved a bit, so why spend the
last ammunition they have at their disposal?," said Elwin de
Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank in Utrecht.
RATE EXPECTATIONS
Prices showed markets were not expecting a change in the
ECB's main refinancing rate, although there were tentative signs
that some investors were looking to hedge against a surprise
cut.
March Euribor futures rallied last week, suggesting
some were positioning for a drop in interbank rates as a result
of an interest rate cut.
The contract was last trading at 99.1, implying an expected
three-month Euribor rate of 0.9 percent by March - well below
the current fixing of 1.094 percent. The ECB's
refinancing rate currently stands at a record-low 1 percent.
"Basically that suggests the market thinks that three-month
Euribor rates will fall below 1 percent and part of that could
be driven by expectation of another rate cut," de Groot said.
Nevertheless, he cautioned that the Euribor contract
contained a risk premium and the rally did not imply a strong
conviction for a rate cut.
Economists at RBC Capital Markets expected rate cuts in the
coming months, but said more evidence was needed on how the
ECB's policy easing was impacting the euro zone economy.
"If the ECB succeeds in easing funding conditions for banks
in the periphery and if that translates into stronger credit
supply, then that in itself should spur activity and inflation,"
the bank said in a note.
"In those circumstance, there would be less need for further
rate cuts."