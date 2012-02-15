* Post ECB financing eurphoia beginning to fade

* But expectations grow for next three-year operation grow

* Greece weighs on sentiment

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Feb 15 Euro zone banks are riding high on the wave of liquidity provided by the European Central Bank's three-year financing operation but while the cash is reducing funding risks the market euphoria may be beginning to fade.

Since the ECB allocated almost half a trillion euros of the three-year funds at the end of December, the European banking shares index has risen almost 20 percent this year and interbank lending is slowly starting to pick up, traders say.

The longer-term cash was offered to help banks meet their bond redemptions after credit markets ground to a halt in the second half of last year on concerns over banks' exposure to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. There is a chance to get more such funds at the end of February.

The average cost of insuring against a default by banks in Portugal, Italy, Spain, France and Germany has fallen below that of their sovereigns at 429 basis points versus 451 basis points, according to 5-year credit default swap prices from RBS.

That compares with the bank (versus sovereign) spread being between 100 and 150 basis points higher at the end of 2011, a situation RBS saw as unsustainable.

"The (ECB) liquidity has definitely reduced supply expectations and tail risk in the banking system, but can you solve a solvency problem with liquidity?" said Alberto Gallo, credit strategist at RBS.

"We see signs of frothiness from the fact that banks are now well below their sovereigns and are increasing their sovereign holdings."

The sharp rally in shorter-dated peripheral bonds such as those issued by Italy and Spain reflects domestic bank buying of such paper - the so-called carry trade.

Spanish banks for example, increased their holdings of government bonds by around 25 billion euros in December, according to the euro area balance sheet compiled by the ECB and are likely to have done so again in January.

"ECB liquidity measures are incentivising banks to purchase more sovereign paper," Gallo said.

"Over time, increasing holdings of risky sovereign paper make banks very sensitive to sovereign solvency and rating risk."

RBS recommends selling protection on a basket of U.S. banks and buying protection on a basket of euro zone banks: Italy's Unicredit, Intesa and Monte Paschi, Spain's Santander and BBVA, France's BNP Paribas and Germany's Commerzbank.

A Reuters poll this week showed the European Central Bank was expected to pump half a trillion euros of cheap three-year loans into the euro banking system on Feb. 29, up from 400 billion euros in a poll last week and 263 billion euros in a mid-January survey.

A take-up of that magnitude will likely boost sentiment again, although with expectations spiralling, the risk of a disappointment is growing.

Credit Agricole rate strategist David Keeble points to the fact that banks are also using the cash to buy back their own debt cheaply in the secondary market as an offsetting factor to any government bond purchases.

"That doesn't harm anyone, it increases capital and reduces the financing issue so there are benefits other than the sovereign issue and it's helping to boost all asset prices on the balance sheet."

Nonetheless, there are signs that the recent rally may be running out of steam, particularly with doubts over whether Greece will secure the necessary further aid to avoid a messy debt default.

The iTraxx index of credit default swaps on senior bank debt has been creeping higher again over the last week or so and banking stocks are off their best levels of the year.

"It is very hard to call the market direction over the next couple of weeks," BNP Paribas credit strategists said.

"On one hand, it's very unlikely we move much tighter before Greece gets resolved. On the other hand we cannot see a big correction wider as the second (three-year financing operation) is 2 weeks away."