* Post ECB financing eurphoia beginning to fade
* But expectations grow for next three-year operation grow
* Greece weighs on sentiment
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Feb 15 Euro zone banks are riding
high on the wave of liquidity provided by the European Central
Bank's three-year financing operation but while the cash is
reducing funding risks the market euphoria may be beginning to
fade.
Since the ECB allocated almost half a trillion euros of the
three-year funds at the end of December, the European banking
shares index has risen almost 20 percent this year and
interbank lending is slowly starting to pick up, traders say.
The longer-term cash was offered to help banks meet their
bond redemptions after credit markets ground to a halt in the
second half of last year on concerns over banks' exposure to the
euro zone sovereign debt crisis. There is a chance to get more
such funds at the end of February.
The average cost of insuring against a default by banks in
Portugal, Italy, Spain, France and Germany has fallen below that
of their sovereigns at 429 basis points versus 451 basis points,
according to 5-year credit default swap prices from RBS.
That compares with the bank (versus sovereign) spread being
between 100 and 150 basis points higher at the end of 2011, a
situation RBS saw as unsustainable.
"The (ECB) liquidity has definitely reduced supply
expectations and tail risk in the banking system, but can you
solve a solvency problem with liquidity?" said Alberto Gallo,
credit strategist at RBS.
"We see signs of frothiness from the fact that banks are now
well below their sovereigns and are increasing their sovereign
holdings."
The sharp rally in shorter-dated peripheral bonds such as
those issued by Italy and Spain reflects domestic bank buying of
such paper - the so-called carry trade.
Spanish banks for example, increased their holdings of
government bonds by around 25 billion euros in December,
according to the euro area balance sheet compiled by the ECB and
are likely to have done so again in January.
"ECB liquidity measures are incentivising banks to purchase
more sovereign paper," Gallo said.
"Over time, increasing holdings of risky sovereign paper
make banks very sensitive to sovereign solvency and rating
risk."
RBS recommends selling protection on a basket of U.S. banks
and buying protection on a basket of euro zone banks: Italy's
Unicredit, Intesa and Monte Paschi, Spain's Santander and BBVA,
France's BNP Paribas and Germany's Commerzbank.
A Reuters poll this week showed the European Central Bank
was expected to pump half a trillion euros of cheap three-year
loans into the euro banking system on Feb. 29, up from 400
billion euros in a poll last week and 263 billion euros in a
mid-January survey.
A take-up of that magnitude will likely boost sentiment
again, although with expectations spiralling, the risk of a
disappointment is growing.
Credit Agricole rate strategist David Keeble points to the
fact that banks are also using the cash to buy back their own
debt cheaply in the secondary market as an offsetting factor to
any government bond purchases.
"That doesn't harm anyone, it increases capital and reduces
the financing issue so there are benefits other than the
sovereign issue and it's helping to boost all asset prices on
the balance sheet."
Nonetheless, there are signs that the recent rally may be
running out of steam, particularly with doubts over whether
Greece will secure the necessary further aid to avoid a messy
debt default.
The iTraxx index of credit default swaps on senior bank debt
has been creeping higher again over the last week
or so and banking stocks are off their best levels of the year.
"It is very hard to call the market direction over the next
couple of weeks," BNP Paribas credit strategists said.
"On one hand, it's very unlikely we move much tighter before
Greece gets resolved. On the other hand we cannot see a big
correction wider as the second (three-year financing operation)
is 2 weeks away."