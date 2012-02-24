* All eyes on ECB 3-yr tender, consensus demand at 492 bln
* Risk outlook post-ECB tender to drive interbank rates
* High take-up relief could give way to structural concern
By William James
LONDON, Feb 24 Interbank markets will
remain in the thrall of broader investor risk appetite next week
as the European Central Bank reveals demand for its three-year
loans, with a high take-up likely to buoy sentiment and push
lending rates lower.
Financial markets will be holding their breath on Wednesday
when the ECB unveils how much three-year cash banks have
borrowed in the second, and possibly last, ultra-long lending
operation.
In a bid to alleviate bank funding pressures the ECB has
loosened collateral rules and temporarily opened up unlimited
access to long-term loans - a move that has also soothed spiking
tensions in the sovereign bond market.
In the past, interest in central bank liquidity
operations has been limited to money market experts seeking to
gauge the impact on short-term interest rates. The traditional
dynamic was the greater the excess cash, the lower rates would
fall.
But in a system already swimming in more money than it
needs, bank-to-bank lending rates are now more likely to rise or
fall depending on whether the refinancing operation boosts
support for the euro zone's ailing sovereign bond market.
"The concept behind the three-year LTRO is not so much to
support the bank funding issue as it is to support the sovereign
funding issue - sovereign funding is the dog, bank funding is
really the tail," said Pavan Wadhwa, global fixed income
strategist at JP Morgan.
The latest Reuters poll points to a demand of 492 billion
euros at the long-term refinancing operation (LTRO).
The first operation in December allowed banks to shore up
their medium-term financing and supported sovereign bonds by
encouraging banks to borrow cheaply and invest in
higher-yielding Spanish and Italian debt.
This time around, any demand in excess of refinancing needs
is likely to be viewed as potential investment in peripheral
bonds - a boon to risk markets that could, in turn, squeeze
already-low interbank rates even lower.
"A big positive surprise would raise the idea that there's a
lot of opportunistic behaviour by the banks and that would
clearly support the liquidity-driven sentiment in the market and
you would expect spreads to tighten further," said Elwin de
Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank in Utrecht,
Netherlands.
Conversely, a below-forecast take-up could spook rates
higher.
"What drives these interbank markets is partly the excess
liquidity in the system, and there is a lot of that already; and
secondly, any stress coming out of sovereign markets," Wadhwa
said.
"Given the fact that sovereign markets are likely to
underperform in the event that the take-up is poor, you would
expect some degree of spillover into funding markets, but it's
not going to be a dramatic impact."
WHEN THE DUST SETTLES
Looking beyond the assumption that above-consensus demand
would push rates lower in the first instance, analysts saw some
risk that the move would not be sustained.
"If there's a big number it could be an initial positive
reaction by the market, but then they will turn to looking at
the crisis from a more fundamental perspective and whether this
is enough to turn it around," de Groot said.
"In our view, we need more measures by European leaders to
do that, so it could well lead to more negative market sentiment
in the days following - even if there's a big take-up."
Demand well in excess of the consensus may also raise
broader economic concerns: in the first instance that banks were
in worse health than the bullish market had assumed, before more
structural worries come to the fore.
"That (knee-jerk) may move into a concern that banks might
not be focusing on core business quite as much," said Peter
Chatwell, rate strategist at Credit Agricole in London.
"Ultimately, to improve the macroeconomic environment we
need banks not just to be full of funding, but looking to take
real economy business opportunities."