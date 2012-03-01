By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, March 1 Euribor lending rates hit
their lowest level since October 2010 on Thursday and were
likely to fall further after the European Central Bank injected
another bout of cash into the financial system to restore
confidence in the struggling banking sector.
Banks snapped up 530 billion euros at the ECB's second
offering of cheap three-year funds on Wednesday. The extra
liquidity will not solve the underlying debt problems in the
euro zone, especially as banks increasingly hoard the cash, but
it should stave off a credit crunch.
The abundance of cash is expected to push key
measures of interbank financial stress towards levels seen
before the ECB began buying Italian and Spanish bonds in August
2011 to cap a surge in funding costs as market worries about
peripheral euro zone debt escalated.
Three-month Euribor rates fell to 0.967
percent from 0.983 percent, hitting the lowest level since
October 2010.
Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro, expected the spread
between 3-month Euribor and overnight Eonia rates, a measure of
counterparty risk, to fall to about 40 basis points by May from
around 62 bps currently. The spread was at 35 bps at the
beginning of August.
"It is more likely that we find a floor to that spread in
its convergence with those of other major markets, such as the
dollar market," Smith added.
The U.S. dollar Libor/OIS spread
stood at 41 bps.
But Smith also stressed that the euro zone's underlying
problems remained.
"The first round (of LTRO) was all about removing the tail
risks of a full-scale credit crunch in Europe and it was
successful in doing that and reducing the fears about bank
refinancing needs ... I think there is a lot more uncertainty
with regards to where this one is headed," he said.
Alessandro Giansanti, senior rate strategist at ING, said
the improvement in funding conditions resulting from the ECB's
second three-year long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) could
take the Euribor/OIS spread to 30 to 40 bps over the next month.
That would be the floor, he added, because investors would
still require a premium for lending cash for three months as
opposed to overnight. The overnight Eonia rate at 0.37 percent
could not fall much further given it was already close to the
0.25 percent rate offered by the ECB deposit facility, he said.
REAL ECONOMY
The ECB's liquidity boost has helped stabilise the
banking sector and eased tension in financial markets but has
yet to filter through into the real economy.
Indeed, ECB President Mario Draghi urged banks on Sunday to
help strengthen economic growth by lending the money they borrow
from the central bank at very low rates to euro zone households
and businesses.
The euro zone's manufacturing sector contracted for the
seventh straight month in February, a business survey showed on
Thursday. Many fear the austerity measures aimed at reigning in
debt levels could choke growth.
Meanwhile, the huge cash boost for euro zone banks was a
factor behind economists' decision to reverse their forecasts
for interest rate cuts this year.
The ECB is now expected to keep rates on hold at 1.0 percent
until deep into 2013, a Reuters poll of economists showed on
Thursday.
"I think (the ECB is) in the realms of liquidity versus
interest rate cuts," a trader said. "If the ECB cuts by 25 bps,
will the banks pass it on? Probably not. So why do it?"
Euribor futures are pricing in no rate cut in March
and a 50 percent chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in June,
Giansanti added. That was little changed from market
expectations before the LTRO, he said, because that had been
widely priced in already.