* Euribor rates hit 16-month low; may fall to record
* ECB not expected to announce liquidity, rate moves
* March Euribor futures contract prices look too low -RBS
By William James
LONDON, March 5 Euro zone interbank rates
should extend their slide towards record low levels thanks to
the ECB's boost to banking sector liquidity, but Thursday's
central bank meeting is not expected to add to the pace of
decline.
After pumping 1 trillion euros of three-year loans into
banks, the European Central Bank is expected to maintain its
'wait-and-see' stance towards interest rates and future cash
injections at its monthly policy meeting.
Until recently, many had forecast lower ECB rates to combat
a slowdown caused by the euro zone's debt crisis, but those
expectations have been slashed according to a Reuters poll of
economists.
Nevertheless, with banks' funding problems neutralised by
the long-term cash and investor appetite for riskier assets
increasing, Euribor rates - a gauge of interbank funding costs -
look set to drop further towards all-time lows.
Three-month Euribor fixed at a fresh 16-month
low of 93.4 basis points on Monday. The rate has fallen every
day since Dec. 19, declining by nearly 50 bps in that period.
Euribor futures showed the rate was forecast to be
82 bps at the March contract expiry on March 19.
However some say the contract's value, which rises when
market expect lower rates, could rally further.
"We like positioning for upside in March (20)12 Euribor
futures," RBS strategists said in a research note.
"There is much more cash in the system versus the aftermath
of the first three-year LTRO allotment, so the pace of Euribor
decline is likely to remain lofty."
Further along the Euribor curve, rates were seen falling as
low as 64 bps by September - a move which would test the
record low of 63.4 bps hit in late March 2010.
"The trend is quite dominant and there's no sign whatsoever
that the trend towards lower Euribor fixings is ending any time
soon," said Kornelius Purps, strategist at Unicredit in Munich.
LOW ECB EXPECTATIONS
However, the ECB was not expected to add momentum to the
Euribor slide by cutting rates or announcing fresh plans to
boost banking liquidity.
"There is currently no need or pressure to come up with a
cut in key interest rates and I do not expect any announcement
in terms of special tenders," Purps said.
"We have the two (three-year ECB ) tenders out now, and
markets have calmed down considerably."
Analysts expected the central bank to highlight signs of a
stabilising, albeit weak, economic outlook to keep rates at 1
percent.
In addition the risk of higher inflation than previously
expected had grown due to a spike in oil prices.
JPMorgan and Royal Bank of Scotland economists have revised
their forecasts to a 'no change' from the ECB on interest rates,
having previously forecast a 25 basis point cut.
"For the money markets there isn't any strong event risk,"
said Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro in London.