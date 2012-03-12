* Euribor rates fall to lowest since Sept 2010
* Prevailing risks could slow the pace of decline
* Eonia rates have further room to fall
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, March 12 Euribor interbank lending
rates fell on Monday, under pressure from European Central Bank
liquidity in the system, but the pace of decline may slow as
economic fundamentals come back into play in influencing the
level of short-term interest rates.
Three-month Euribor rates fell to their lowest
since September 2010 at 0.88 percent, edging closer to a record
low of 0.63 percent hit in March of 2010.
The excess liquidity in the financial system from 3-year ECB
injections totalling 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) could
easily take Euribor rates to new record lows this year, said
Simon Peck, rate strategist at RBS, but event risks may hinder
the pace of decline.
"In many respects, we are now moving away from liquidity
fundamentals ... we have got this very strong link between bank
and sovereign risk so I don't think it's a pure liquidity story
any more," Peck said.
He expected the market to price Euribor rates of below 0.60
percent in the third quarter of this year, but added "we may see
some resistance before we get that low."
The ECB's cheap 3-year loans since December have kept
short-term interest rates under pressure.
But the expectation that this will be the last such cash
injection has put the focus back on economic fundamentals, with
many saying the ECB's efforts has done little to resolve the
region's underlying solvency problems, while its austerity drive
could choke much needed growth.
Market prices suggested the spread between
forward rate agreements and overnight rates - a forward-looking
indicator of counterparty risk - would tighten further, implying
lower risk.
But Peck said he was betting against the pace of the implied
tightening, pointing out the various catalysts which could cause
funding conditions to deteriorate again, including Greek
elections next month.
"Our 2-year/2-year forward FRA/OIS widener continues to
provide attractive risk/reward as a blow-out trade," he said.
Barclays Capital also expects some slowdown in Euribor's
declining trend over the next months, given the scale of the
recent move and after the ECB cemented expectations it will
remain on hold for a while at its monetary policy meeting last
week.
The ECB kept interest rates at a record low of 1 percent for
a third month running, but delivered a surprise warning on
inflation.
"We expect the 3-month fixing to move to the 70 bp
(0.7 percent) area by mid-June with the bottom likely at 65 bp
(0.65 pct) by mid-summer," Barclays strategists said in a
research note.
HOW LOW CAN YOU GO?
Overnight Eonia rates traded at 0.36 percent on
Friday, up from 0.359 percent in the prior session, but analysts
say they too had further to fall even though some saw a floor at
0.25 percent - the level of interest offered at the ECB's
overnight deposit facility.
"A number of small banks are probably still in the market
and the fact that they are being charged higher prices creates a
distortion in the calculation of Eonia, thus preventing the
fixing declining further," the Barclays strategists said.
"Over time, the abundance of liquidity is likely to push
this rate lower eventually."
The rate could move to between 0.25 percent and 0.35 percent
over the next three to six months, Laurent Fransolet, head of
European fixed income strategy at the bank said.
RBS's Peck said he saw Eonia rates easing to low-mid 30s
over the next several months and remaining there for some time.
"In my view, there is a considerable probability that the
market can move towards pricing in a deposit rate cut, and in
this scenario, fixings could fall to 20 bps."
The idea is that this would stimulate banks to lend money on
rather than depositing cash with the ECB, he added.