* ECB seen on hold in May, but may ease later
* Money market rates falling again across 2012 strip
* Curve seen flattening as rates seen low for longer
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, May 2 Short-term euro zone interest
rates predict the European Central Bank will keep policy on hold
on Thursday, but pricing also implies it could ease monetary
policy further in coming months as the region struggles with a
painful recession.
The recent re-positioning in money markets for further
easing comes after a protracted period of little movement.
Investors thought at the time that the ECB's injections of
about one trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) of cheap loans into the
banking system (LTROs) would have a significant impact on the
economy and could be the central bank's last moves this year.
But weak business surveys and a recent escalation of the
sovereign debt crisis have signalled that the impact of the
LTROs has faded and more easing may now be necessary.
"Everything is pointing towards the intensification of the
contraction again," Rabobank senior market economist Elwin de
Groot said. "The market is preparing for the possibility that
the ECB might cut rates further down the line."
"I don't think it will happen this week. The ECB would be
wary of being too responsive to a small set of data."
Overnight Eonia rate forwards dated on 2012 ECB
meetings have fallen in the past week by around 2-6 basis points
to 24-30 bps, while Euribor futures have risen,
implying expectations for a further fall in Euribor rates.
Longer-dated rates fell more, reflecting expectations any
move might occur in the second half of the year.
Max Leung, a rates strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch Global
Research, said markets were pricing in a 10-20 percent
probability of a 25 bps key rate cut by midsummer and as much as
a 40 percent chance of a cut by the end of the year.
But he expected markets to soon price in a higher chance.
"The ECB said its next moves would be data-dependent. If we
look at the Purchasing Managers Indexes for the euro zone, they
are at levels at which the ECB cut rates back in October last
year," Leung said.
"If the ECB cuts (its key refinancing rate from a record low
of 1 percent), there is a decent chance that it will cut the
deposit rate as well, which means there could be 10-15 basis
points more to go in Eonia rates and Euribors."
In his post-meeting speech on Thursday, Draghi is widely
expected to remain cautious and suggest that the ECB is still in
a wait and see stance. Any dovish signal he sends out would
accelerate the markets' positioning for more easing.
Barclays Capital rate strategist Giuseppe Maraffino said
weak data and increased uncertainty about Spain could mean that
markets would continue to price in a hefty chance of more easing
even if Draghi gave no clues that this was likely.
The markets' behaviour goes against the house view that
rates will remain at 1 percent until the end of 2015, but
Maraffino said it was "premature" at this point to bet against
the trend and pay Eonia rates.
Markets are not only pricing in a higher probability of a
cut, but they are "increasingly embracing" the view that rates
will stay low for longer, Societe Generale rate strategists said
in a note.
Having recommended a bet on a narrowing of the spread
between one- and two-year rates a month ago to reflect that
view, they are now recommending the same bet moved one year into
the future using forward rate products.