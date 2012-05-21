* Greek euro exit would make banks even more reluctant to
lend
* Jump in counterparty risks seen in that scenario
* Spanish sovereign, bank CDS are rising sharply
LONDON, May 21 Key measures of counterparty risk
have stabilized in recent months and are seen range-bound, with
market players looking to the European Central Bank monetary
policy meeting in June to see whether it will signal further
monetary stimulus.
The Greeks also go to the polls next month and if
pro-bailout parties do not manage to win a majority that would
increase speculation the country would run out of money and that
it would eventually be forced out of the euro.
The three-month spread between Libor rates and overnight
index swap rates - an indicator of
financial stress - fell from 55 basis points to around 30 basis
points between the beginning of March and early April as
sentiment on the euro zone improved.
Since then, however, the spread has stopped falling,
stabilising at around 30 basis points for the past two months,
as the impact of cheap European Central Bank (ECB) financing
faded while euro zone tensions resurfaced due to worries about
Spain's finances and speculation that Greece may eventually
leave the euro.
One trader said that if Greece left the euro the LIBOR/OIS
spread could immediately jump sharply higher in a knee-jerk
reaction. He said spreads could initially rise as far as 60-70
bps and that only the ECB could prevent a further rise in the
measure of counterparty risk. In December of last year, the
spread rose as far as 93 bps on worries about the euro zone.
"Until the ECB comes in and offers (banks) another long-term
(refinancing operation), there is no reason for (spreads) not to
blow out," the trader said.
The ECB in December and February offered two rounds of cheap
3-year financing which helped ease tensions in both money
markets and sovereign debt markets at the beginning of 2012.
The excess liquidity helped take Euribor rates to new
two-year lows on Monday but concerns over the euro zone's growth
prospects, Spain's banking system and Greece's membership of the
euro have also helped Euribor/OIS spreads - another measure of
counterparty risk - to stabilise in recent months.
Analysts are especially concerned about the contagion risks
from a Greek exit. Markets may begin speculating other
peripheral countries could leave the currency bloc, sending
yields on their debt sharply higher and making it more difficult
for them to borrow in commercial markets.
"As we have seen already last week, people and companies are
withdrawing money from countries at risk of exiting the euro and
are moving their deposits to safer countries or even safer
currencies," Adam Kurpiel, head of rates derivative strategy at
Societe Generale in Paris, said.
SPANISH CDS SURGE
Worries about a run on Greek banks rattled Athens last week,
after savers withdrew at least 700 million euros on Monday
alone, according to minutes of President Karolos Papoulias's
comments to political leaders posted on the presidency's
website.
"Before the ECB steps in to manage the situation, the
knee-jerk reaction may be a widening of spreads," Kurpiel added,
referring to Libor/OIS and credit default swaps.
Societe Generale said in a recent research note that
contagion into Italy and Spain would lead to a funding gap of
350 to 700 billion euros, assuming 20-30 percent deposit
outflows.
"A higher probability of a Greek exit means a higher
probability of a more generalised run on European banks and of
money market paralysis," Kurpiel a d ded.
Last Thursday, Spain's Bankia was reported to have
seen more than 1 billion euros drained by its customers in the
past week, but the Spanish government denied the newspaper
report.
The country's struggling banking system, along with its
deteriorating fiscal position, has been a source of concern for
investors who are now demanding more than a 6 percent yield to
hold 10-year Spanish debt.
Meanwhile, the cost of insuring five-year Spanish debt
against default has surged 54 bps over the past month to 556
bps.
The credit default swaps on debt issued by Spanish bank BBVA
have jumped 59 bps to 491 bps and the equivalent for
peer Santander rose 20 bps to 436 bps over the same
period.
"The markets know that if Greece looks likely to be leaving
the euro, there will almost certainly be a run in Greek banks
and that could see into the other peripheral countries where you
could also see bank runs as well. That's probably the main
factor (impacting CDS) at the moment," Gavan Nolan, an analyst
at Markit said.
