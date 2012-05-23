* Fitch data shows U.S. lending to European banks down 2 pct
* Lower demand, cheap ECB lines limit dollar funding risks
* Dollar swap costs stable, no repeat of Nov. 2011 spike
seen
By William James
LONDON, May 23 U.S. money market funds remain
cautious over their lending to European banks, trimming exposure
by 2 percent since the end of March, Fitch ratings said on
Wednesday, but the data showed no sign of another dollar funding
crunch on the horizon.
Despite high anxiety in the financial markets over the
growing possibility that Greece may be forced to leave the euro
zone, the Fitch data shows Europe's banks are still able to
borrow the dollars they need from the U.S. market.
"(Money market fund) holdings appear to be following a 'wait
and see' approach until a clearer pattern emerges," Fitch wrote
in the report.
In late 2011, access to dollars froze up as U.S. lenders cut
lines of credit when the euro zone debt crisis threatened to
engulf the large economies of Italy and Spain. This forced euro
zone banks to pay a huge premium to get hold of U.S. currency.
Overall lending to European banks is still half what is was
in May last year, Fitch said. In part, this can be ascribed to
financial institutions cutting back on their dollar liabilities
and the provision of cheap loans from the European Central Bank.
"We saw (last year) the risks that U.S. funding could vanish
quite quickly, so on the one side we have reliance on dollar
funding maybe slightly lower, and then the ECB still provides a
psychological backstop with its tenders," said Commerzbank
strategist Benjamin Schroeder.
In November the three-month cost of swapping euros into
dollars, a key funding channel for banks and a gauge of stress,
hit 167 basis points. The premium on Tuesday was 53 basis points
.
"Front end basis (swaps) have been remarkably stable lately.
Although they have fallen back in recent weeks, this has been a
mere blip compared to the kind of moves we saw in the second
half of last year," said ICAP analyst Chris Clark.
CAUTION PREVAILS
The November spike in dollar funding costs prompted central
banks to coordinate efforts to head off a crisis by allowing
banks to take out three-month dollar loans at below-market
rates.
Much of that cash has now been paid back, supporting the
view that dollar funding concerns have eased. At the latest ECB
operation on Tuesday, banks borrowed $10.3 billion, $4 billion
less than the amount they had to return.
While the risk of a full-blown dollar funding crunch might
have been taken off the table by the access to ECB loans, the
Fitch data showed U.S. funds were looking at more secure ways to
lend money to Europe's banks.
In April, the percentage of U.S. money market fund exposure
to Europe via repurchase (repo) transactions, where an asset is
used to secure the loan, hit a new high of nearly 33 percent of
all exposure, Fitch said.
"While ECB policy actions have helped to allay short-term
investor concerns, the preference for secured exposure in the
form of repurchase agreements continues to indicate that (money
market funds) remain cautious," the report said.