* Short-term rates inch higher after Draghi speech
* Markets still discounting ECB rate cuts in 2012
* Bets may pile up again if Spanish, Greek worries remain
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 6 Short-term euro zone interest
rates rose slightly on Wednesday after the European Central Bank
failed to flag it was ready to ease monetary policy, but markets
are still pricing in a large probability the bank will cut rates
later this year.
The ECB kept its refinancing rate unchanged at a record low
of 1 percent and the deposit facility at 0.25 percent and
President Mario Draghi warned his bank cannot make up for other
institutions' lack of action.
This disappointed markets, which had expected him to at
least send out a signal that more easing was forthcoming.
"From the tone of it, as of today we cannot expect any
significant measure in July because he looked very defiant and
imperturbable - the ball is very much in the court of the
politicians," BNP Paribas rate strategist Matteo Regesta said.
However, rate cut bets have not been taken off completely.
Regesta estimated that the forward overnight euro zone
interbank EONIA rate markets - which moved 1-3 basis points
higher across the 2012 curve after Draghi's speech - was still
pricing in 24 percent probability that the deposit facility rate
will be slashed in half in July.
For the end of the year, a December EONIA of just over 23
basis points discounted a 66 percent probability of that
happening, compared to some 80 percent at the end of last week.
Euribor futures also sold off a few ticks after
Draghi's speech, implying expectations for higher fixings of
three-month Euribor rates in the future.
The December Euribor contact was 3 ticks lower on
the day and also compared with levels seen earlier in the
session at 99.43, implying a 0.57 percent Euribor fixing in the
last month of the year versus Wednesday's 0.663 percent.
After May's ECB meeting, which also disappointed markets
waiting for more central bank easing, the December contract sold
off to as low as 99.29, but it was bought back in the past few
days as rate cut bets have been put back on the table.
Analysts say the same thing could happen next month if the
conditions that led to speculation the ECB could cut interest
rates on Wednesday are still in place.
Tensions over Spain's stricken banking sector are rising and
the risk that Greece could leave the euro zone after its June 17
election is perceived as high. This is hampering business
sentiment and growth potential even in the euro zone's
powerhouse Germany, as shown by recent data, strengthening the
case for the ECB to act.
"(A rise in ECB easing bets) could happen again, it depends
on developments in Spain - if they get help, how large
recapitalisation needs for the banking system are," said
Commerzbank rate strategist Benjamin Schroeder.
"Also there is no clear indication what the outcome (of the
Greek election) would be."
"VERY DYSFUNCTIONAL"
Moody's cut the credit ratings of six German banking groups
and Austria's three largest banks on Wednesday, giving a glimpse
of how far the ramifications of a potential Greek exit from the
euro zone might go.
Banks more than tripled their uptake of ECB dollar funding
on Wednesday, the latest indication that some are finding it
increasingly hard to source cash in the market.
Traders say three weeks is the longest period for which most
banks are willing to lend in cash markets, and that's only to a
select group of counterparties, also because they are dressing
their books for the half-year turn.
In his post-meeting remarks, Draghi himself described
interbank markets as "very dysfunctional".