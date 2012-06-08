* Downgrade likely to hike repo costs for Spanish banks
* Spanish banks seen increasingly reliant on ECB cash
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 8 Fitch's credit rating downgrade
of Spain compounds funding problems for the country's struggling
banks which may leave them even more reliant on the European
Central Bank's cheap loans.
Fitch slashed Spain's credit rating late on Thursday,
leaving it just two notches short of junk status. It signalled
more downgrades could follow as expectations grew Madrid would
ask the euro zone for help with recapitalising its stricken
banks.
Cuts to individual Spanish banks' ratings are due to follow,
which could complicate their use of repurchase markets which
have been an important source of short-term cash.
Many of the big Spanish banks use clearing houses to reduce
the risk and cost of repo trades using government bonds but the
ratings downgrade will boost the cost, or the initial margin
clearers require to offset risks.
"This means that for a number of banks...(that) clear
through LCH.Clearnet the financing will become much more
expensive through repo and it's possible that some banks will
not be allowed to clear if they fall below BB+," said Don Smith,
an economist at ICAP.
"LCH uses the most conservative of the ratings so this will
have an impact of raising, if not immediately but after a short
period, the cost of repo financing to banks which increases
their reliance for short term funds from the ECB," he said.
Already earlier this week, banks' use of the ECB's weekly
funding more than doubled as Spain's troubles left its
institutions increasingly dependent on central bank support
and as four Greek banks returned to mainstream ECB operations
following a two week ban.
The ECB's weekly offering of limit-free 7-day funding saw a
total of 96 banks take 119.4 billion euros, the highest since
the second of its two 3-year injections at the end of February
and more than double the 51.2 billion euros taken a week ago.
BANK RESCUE DETAILS EYED
Spanish banks have increasingly seen their access to funding
markets shrink as they slid deeper into a crisis caused by a
burst real estate bubble and the country's deteriorating fiscal
situation.
"Effectively they were already locked out of the market...so
it's not of huge concern as they were prevalent in tapping the
ECB's liquidity operations," said Suki Mann, a credit strategist
at Societe Generale.
"The latest downgrade doesn't help and it will mean they
will need accommodative policy from elsewhere either from the
ECB or some form of aid from the troika for the
recapitalisation.".
The cost of insuring against a default by the country's
banks jumped after Fitch's downgrade of the country's rating,
with five-year credit default costs for Banco Santander rising
by eight basis points to 412.5 bps while those for BBVA were up
five bps at 447.5 bps, according to provider Markit.
Both Smith and Mann said they would wait to see the details
of any planned Spanish bank rescue to see how far it would go in
tackling the sector's problems.