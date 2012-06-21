* Euribor, euro Libor both fall, seen sinking further
* ECB rate cut expectations stoked by Coeure comments
By William James
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 21 A growing conviction
that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates pushed
interbank borrowing costs lower on Thursday, with markets
pricing in a slide to record lows.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of bank-to-bank lending and a proxy for the direction
in which the ECB's refinancing rate is headed, eased to 0.655
percent from 0.657 percent.
The interbank market is awash with cash injected by the ECB,
depressing Euribor rates to within 2 basis points of their lows
but analysts expect rate cut speculation to drive rates lower
before the next policy meeting on July 5.
The euro zone's struggling economy is putting additional
stress on countries struggling with a debt crisis that currently
threatens Spain's ability to raise funds from the market and is
piling pressure on the ECB to act.
"I can't see the world changing sufficiently to derail
market belief that the ECB will provide another cut," said Eric
Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.
"Put it this way, if the ECB stays where it is, the market
would take it pretty badly. It seems like a cut is in the
offing."
The euro-denominated Euribor rates pushed lower after fresh
hints from ECB policymakers that the bank's deposit rate could
be cut, a move that would open up room for a further drop in
market rates. Banks will only lend in the open market if
borrowers are prepared to pay more than the ECB.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday
in an interview with the Financial Times that rate cuts remained
an option and would probably be discussed at the next meeting,
but that any move would not be a cure-all.
Euribor futures edged higher with contracts dated
out to the end of the year rising by around two ticks. Prices
imply Euribor falling below the record of 63.4 bps by next
month, reaching as low as 51 bps by December.
Three-month euro Libor, fixed by a smaller panel
of banks based in London, also fell to set a new low at 0.56479
percent.
Technical analysis by Futurestechs showed the outlook for
the March 2013 contract, currently trading at 98.465, was
bullish and protected by solid support around 9 9 .34 - a rising
trendline between recent lows.
Expectations of a cut to the ECB deposit rate - the amount
of interest paid on cash parked overnight at the bank - were
reflected in the market for fixed-term Eonia.
Lending at a fixed-term Eonia rate for anything longer than
two months requires offering a price below the 25 basis points
currently on offer at the ECB. The three-month Eonia rate was
last at 21 bps.