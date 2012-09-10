By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Sept 10 Cash has been flowing out of
European money market funds since the European Central Bank cut
its deposit rate to zero in July and the pace may accelerate if
the ECB takes the unprecedented step of lowering the rate into
negative territory.
According to JPMorgan, euro area money market funds have
seen a 25 percent drop in assets since their peak in mid-2008 to
965 billion euros, with 15 billion alone lost since the ECB rate
cut in July.
With the ECB's deposit rate -- which is a peg for
short-dated money market rates -- at zero, it is almost
impossible for funds to generate a return for their investors.
"If the ECB cuts its deposit rate again then we think there
will be further outflows because it would be more difficult to
get a reasonable return," said JPMorgan rate strategist Seamus
Mac Gorain.
"Since the ECB cut the deposit rate to zero, it's become
clear that a lot of investors have an aversion to accepting
negative rates."
Markets are pricing in only a tiny chance that the ECB will
cut the deposit rate again, based on the level of forward Eonia
overnight rates, with many doubtful such a move would spur banks
into lending to each other or the wider economy again. But such
a move can't be completely ruled out.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, BlackRock Inc, which is
the world's largest money manager, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
restricted investor access to European money market funds
immediately after the July rate cut.
"With rates at such absolute low levels, it's very
challenging for money market funds to remain within their remit
and provide a service to investors that justifies their fees,"
said RBS rate strategist Simon Peck.
The trend follows that seen in the U.S., where the policy of
keeping interest rates at rock bottom for an extended period has
seen U.S. money market funds lose around a third of their
assets.
With worries over the health of the banking system in some
euro zone countries reducing willingness to deposit cash, funds
in the area are believed to be being redirected to either
longer-dated or higher-yielding assets, to the benefit of bond
funds.
"There's a little bit of duration extension and a little bit
of additional credit risk," said JPMorgan's Mac Gorain.
"The obvious beneficiaries are bond funds as, when you get
out of money markets, you go to the next safest asset."
Meanwhile, a recent report from Fitch Ratings showed that
U.S. prime money market funds moderately increased their
exposure to euro zone banks, but the levels remained around 75
percent lower than in May 2011.
